Durant City Council to hold meetings

The Durant City Council will meet for a special session at 5 p.m. Monday at Durant City Hall’s Main Conference Room.

The regular meeting will take place the next day, Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Council Chambers at City Hall.

The special meeting order of business calls for the council to consider the following agenda items:

– Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group prescribed training for OMAG’s recognition program

– Complete and review results of OMAG’s Stability Test

The council will review the Municipal Protection Plan declarations page and explanation of coverage plan.

The council will also consider adopting Best Practices Handbook for Oklahoma Municipalities, and they will consider approval of Resolution 2017-23 authorizing participation in the OMAG Recognition Program.

During the Tuesday meeting, council members will consider going into executive session to discuss a pending claim against the city by former employee Keach Ballard, who was recently terminated.

The following items are also on the agenda for the Tuesday meeting:

– Presentation declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month and presenting city employee service awards

– Special event permit applications for Remington Hills Halloween event and United Way Hero 5K

– Acceptance of Attorney General Safe Oklahoma grant program contract in the amount of $53,844.14

– Acceptance of 2018 Emergency Management performance grant

– Approval of request to match funds from Durant Trails and Open Space to be used toward the cash match requirement for the 2016 Transportation Alternative Project Rails to Trails Phase 1 grant award

– Acceptance of Community Development Block Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce in the amount of $91,114 for Market Square improvements

– Recommendation from Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group to deny tort claim

– Approval to purchase RFAP in the amount of $560,000 for Larkspur Lane street addition and contract with Barker and Associates for engineering and design

– Approval to purchase RFAP in the amount of $$305,000 for the Carl Albert Pool rehabilitation phase 1 and approve contract with Wall Engineering

– Ordinance to rezone property from A-1 Agriculture to R-1 Single Family Residential for property south of U.S. 70 Bypass and on the west side of Cemetery Road

– Ordinance to rezone from General Residential to Highway Commercial for property at 3509 W. Arkansas

From city council agendas