First United named a best place to work in Oklahoma

First United has been ranked by its employees as among the Best Places to Work in Oklahoma for the 9th consecutive year. The Journal Record teamed up with the Best Companies Group to honor Oklahoma businesses and organizations excelling in creating quality workplaces. Companies were selected based on employee interviews and a look at their workplace policies, practices, and demographics. Individual rankings were awarded at a luncheon hosted by The Journal Record in Oklahoma City on September 28.

“It’s reassuring to know that our team believes our values are being upheld as First United continues to grow and we have the opportunity to touch more lives,” said Greg Massey, First United’s chief executive officer. “Our people are what makes the difference, and together we’re helping each other live more meaningful lives personally and professionally. I am incredibly grateful to our team, and I attribute this honor to them and the choices they make every day to do what’s right for everyone who enters our doors.”

First United operates with a purpose-based approach that encourages employees, customers, shareholders, partners, and communities to Spend Life Wisely®. The philosophy is comprised of four pillars: faith, financial well-being, personal development and wellness, and is known to have produced a better workplace and banking experience.

First United’s culture allows for flexible work schedules, allowing employees time to attend family functions and events. The bank also offers paid time off to volunteer at community events. Additionally, employees have the opportunity to earn paid days off when they participate in activities related to the company’s four pillars.

Each community bank supports its local community through involvement with schools, community cleanup projects and various other events. Several banks are partnered with local schools to teach a series of financial literacy classes.

Shown are First United Bank team members at the awards luncheon.