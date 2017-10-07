Mulkey and Partin honored for 25 years of service at REI Oklahoma

Shannon Mulkey, Administrative Services Senior Manager, and Debbie Partin, Senior Vice President of Lending, were recently recognized by REI Oklahoma for 25 years of service.

Serving in different capacities of the organization, Mulkey has been a part of expanding Oklahoma’s prosperity for 25 years. A graduate of Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business, Shannon is responsible for payroll as well as the financial management and reporting of 9 federal and state grants.

In addition, she oversees the daily operations of the accounting, marketing and human resources departments. She is recognized as a Certified Grants Management Specialist through the National Grants Management Association.

Shannon, a lifelong Bryan County resident, is the daughter of Herb and Janis O’Dell of Calera. She and husband, Daryl, have one son, Conner.

Debbie Partin has been assisting Oklahoma entrepreneurs with their business lending needs since joining REI Oklahoma in 1992. She is a Certified Economic Development Finance Professional and was awarded SBA’s Financial Services Advocate of the Year award. Debbie also serves as Executive Vice President of REI New Markets Investment, LLC and REI Development Corp. Additionally, she has served on the National Association of Development Companies Board of Directors as well as President of the Oklahoma Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders.

The daughter of Ron and Janis Jones of Durant, Partin and her husband, Chuck, are residents of Hugo, and together they have four children and three grandchildren.

“Oklahoma’s economy is stronger because of the work of these two ladies,” Scott Dewald, REI Oklahoma President & CEO said. “Their exemplary work ethic, character, professional advancement and commitment to Oklahoma businesses and families are immeasurable assets to the organization.”

A non-profit economic development firm, REI Oklahoma offers services statewide. REI Business Lending collaborates closely with local lenders to help entrepreneurs navigate through business lending resources and programs. For women-owned businesses and minority-owned enterprises, REI Women’s Business Center and REI Native American Business Centers offer unique training, as well as technical assistance and access to capital. REI Down Payment Assistance provides support to potential homeowners. Additionally, business space is made available through the organization’s commercial facilities program. REI Oklahoma leverages the New Markets Tax Credit program to attract new investments into Oklahoma and create needed jobs in underserved communities. Learn more about the organization at www.reiok.org. Follow REI Oklahoma on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

