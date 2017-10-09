Run 4 MDA held Saturday

The Run 4 MDA event was hosted at Carl Albert Park in Durant Saturday. The event was made up of a team of 18 runners that were united by a passion to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association and to take on a unique challenge that promised to push them further than they had ever gone before.

At 7:00 A.M. 16 runners towed the line at the first ever Run 4 MDA. The challenge was simple, but relentless. Run 4.2 miles in the next hour, no more and no less. At 8:00 A.M. the runners would assemble and do it all over again. And at 9:00, 10:00, and so on until no one was left. Eleven of the 16 runners would set new personal bests for distance run with six running further than a marathon distance (26.2 miles). All totaled, the runners ran 386 miles, or enough miles to run to the Chevron Marathon in Houston and run the marathon TWICE.

The team has raised $7,586 so far with donations still coming in. Run 4 MDA was supported by MDA’s Team Momentum. The Muscular Dystrophy Association’s MDA Team Momentum gives people the opportunity to dedicate their participation in an endurance race – a marathon or half-marathon (or further in this case) – to the fight against muscle disease.

If people are interested in contributing to the ongoing battle against muscle disease, there are several ways for them to get in touch with the group. The fundraising page is: http://www2.mda.org/goto/manymilesforMDA. There is also have a Facebook group: Many Miles for MDA. Email is run4mda@gmail.com.

Runners for the Run 4 MDA Saturday at Carl Albert Park http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Hammell.jpg Runners for the Run 4 MDA Saturday at Carl Albert Park Jason Hammell Second place finisher RJ Chiles with Kase Smarr (who has Duchenne’s, a form of muscular dystrophy). Kase created two original paintings for the final two finishers. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Hammell2.jpg Second place finisher RJ Chiles with Kase Smarr (who has Duchenne’s, a form of muscular dystrophy). Kase created two original paintings for the final two finishers. Jason Hammell