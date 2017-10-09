Two teens injured in wreck

Two 16-year-old boys from Durant were injured Saturday in a single-vehicle crash, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

According to OHP, a truck was traveling at a high rate of speed at approximately 3:56 a.m. on Highway 70 two miles east of Durant when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was taken by Bryan County EMS to AllianceHealth in Durant where he was listed in stable condition with chest and leg injuries. A passenger was flown to Medical City in Plano, Texas, and he is in stable condition with head and leg injuries.

The passenger was pinned in the vehicle until he was removed by Durant firefighters using an emergency extraction tool. The driver said he fell asleep, according to the OHP report.

OHP said there was an odor of marijuana on the driver. Both occupants wore seat belts.

The names of the teens were not released.

Trooper Mitchel Patten investigated the crash. The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County EMS and the Durant Fire Department assisted.