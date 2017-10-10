Posted on by

Bryan County Seniors hold health fair Tuesday


Vendors displayed their services at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Community Building. The event was sponsored by Red River Health Care Systems.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Bingo is a favorite activity at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

