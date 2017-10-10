Bryan County Seniors hold health fair Tuesday

Vendors displayed their services at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Community Building. The event was sponsored by Red River Health Care Systems.
Bingo is a favorite activity at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday.
Vendors displayed their services at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Community Building. The event was sponsored by Red River Health Care Systems.
Bingo is a favorite activity at the Bryan County Senior Health Fair held Tuesday.