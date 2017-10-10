Phillips named Assistant VP for Business Affairs

Marti Phillips of Durant has been named Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

This position reports directly to Vice President for Business Affairs Dennis Westman.

In conjunction with Vice President Westman, Phillips will provide day-to-day executive direction, guidance, and policy information for process and business management operations. She will lead/supervise the Finance Office, Business Office, and Purchasing Office, and oversee external vendors and contracts.

Phillips has extensive experience in business and education. For the past 13 years, she was the Director of Knowledge Management & Collaboration for Andrews Kurth Kenyon, an international law firm based in Houston, Texas. She also has experience as a classroom teacher.

She holds two degrees from Southeastern: A master’s in Educational Administration and a bachelor’s in English.

Phillips previously served on the Southeastern Foundation Board.

