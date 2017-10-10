Young Democrats start new county chapter

It wasn’t all play and no work at the Pizza Party County Democrats threw for young members at Roma Italian Restaurant on Oct. 3.

Oh, they did eat quite a few pizzas and talk and laugh a lot. But, at the same time, the younger members were inspired to organize a new Bryan County Young Democrats chapter and elect officers. “What a great result for all our efforts,” Ronda DeCaire, President of the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women, said.

The Federation co-sponsored the pizza party with the County Democratic Party. The Young Democrats group is independent but works with the national Democratic Party and is open to Democrats between the ages of 13 and 35.

At the pizza party, Dr. Glenn Melancon, Chair of the History Department at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, talked to the group about how to get organized and into action on the local and national political scenes. And Joshua Harris-Till, President of Oklahoma Young Democrats, helped the young Democrats present use Melancon’s guidelines and set up the new chapter and elect officers.

Officers chosen are President, Nynnett Gonzalez; Vice-President, Nathan Robertson; Secretary, Michaela Rule; and Treasurer, Lacey Wiskus.

Both Durant High School and SE have small Young Democrats chapters. The faculty sponsors joined the eating and planning, Roger McGehee from the High School and Corie Delashaw from Southeastern.

Nationwide, there are more than 150,000 Young Democrats. The introduction to the organization’s By-Laws states its main goal: “America’s strength derives from people coming together and working for the common good. Acceptance of diverse viewpoints is fundamental to a well-functioning democracy and an inclusive society where we stand up for antiracist, feminist, and workers’ legislation.”

Submitted by Bryan County Democratic Party.

Young Democrats, left to right, Hannah Cook, Lacey Wiskus (Treasurer of the New chapter), Dana Cozis, Zane Compere (behind Dana), Harrison Taylor, Josh Harris-Till), Paul Day, Michaela Rule (behind Paul, Secretary of the new chapter), Nathan Robertson (Vice-President of the new chapter), and Nynnett Gonzalez (President). http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pizza3.jpg Young Democrats, left to right, Hannah Cook, Lacey Wiskus (Treasurer of the New chapter), Dana Cozis, Zane Compere (behind Dana), Harrison Taylor, Josh Harris-Till), Paul Day, Michaela Rule (behind Paul, Secretary of the new chapter), Nathan Robertson (Vice-President of the new chapter), and Nynnett Gonzalez (President). Dr. Glenn Melancon, Chair, SE History Department, is shown taking a question from the audience. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pizza1.jpg Dr. Glenn Melancon, Chair, SE History Department, is shown taking a question from the audience. Josh Harris-Till, President, Young Democrats of Oklahoma, is shown talking at the pizza party. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Pizza2.jpg Josh Harris-Till, President, Young Democrats of Oklahoma, is shown talking at the pizza party.