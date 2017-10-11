Miss Southeast Oklahoma Scholarship Pageant to be held

Chelsea Monday, Miss Southeast Oklahoma and Kaelin Clay, Miss Southeast Oklahoma Outstanding Teen, will crown their successors at the 2018 Miss Southeast Oklahoma and Miss Southeast Oklahoma Outstanding Teen Pageant at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at Montgomery Auditorium on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

The 2018 pageant features nine miss contestants and five teen contestants vying for the title of Miss Southeast Oklahoma and Miss Southeast Oklahoma Outstanding Teen. The event is made possible by presenting community sponsor, RNR Cross Family Foundation and Cherokee Communications, proud supporters of community education and achievement of our youth.

The production will feature the contestants in Opening Number, Active Wear and Swimsuit, Talent, Evening Gown and On-Stage Question. Interviews will take place the evening prior at the host hotel, Hampton Inn & Suites, in Durant.

The competition is an official preliminary competition leading to the Miss Oklahoma Pageant and Miss Oklahoma Outstanding Teen in June. Miss Oklahoma is a part of the Miss America Organization, which is one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women. Each year, the Miss America Organization and its state and local organizations make available more than $45 million in cash and scholarship assistance.

Those contestants competing in the Miss Southeast Oklahoma Outstanding Teen pageant are: Tatum Friend, Idabel; Abby Bowen, Valliant; Lauren Sherrer, Durant; Keeley Johnson, Hugo, and Autumn Hudgins, Midwest City.

Competing for Miss Southeast Oklahoma are Tevis Hills, Norman; Maria Gonzalez, Ardmore; Carli Manwell, Ada; Emerielle Sherman, McAlester; Madison Clark, Oklahoma City; Lauren Greenlee, Davis; Kyleeann Parker, McAlester; Ally Lane, Broken Arrow, and Haylee Chiariano, Norman.

The Miss Southeast Oklahoma and Southeast Oklahoma Outstanding Teen pageant is only open to young women who reside or attend school South of I-40 and East of I-35. This year contestants from across the southeast portion of the state are competing for over $15,000 in cash, scholarships and prizes and the opportunity to represent southeast Oklahoma at Miss Oklahoma and possibly Miss America.

This year the pageant will also recognize southeast Oklahoma’s up and coming Miss America STARs. These young girls are age 5-10 from across southeast Oklahoma. They will be recognized and crowned on-stage during intermission of the pageant.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 for adults and $5 for students; doors open at 1:30 p.m. Other sponsors who have made this scholarship opportunity a reality include Burrage Law Firm, My Family Healthcare, OklaHomeGirls-Realtors Paige Scott and Tascha Bond, All About Smiles, First United Bank, First Texoma National Bank, KLBC, Dr. Whittington, REI Oklahoma, DESS, Cardinal Glass and Durant Animal Hospital.

For more information on how to help provide scholarship opportunities to young women in the area, contact Executive Director, Tascha Bond at 580.775.2928 or email director@misssoutheastoklahoma.com or follow us on Facebook @MissSoutheastOklahoma.

Submitted by Tascha Bond.

Chelsea Monday http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Chelsea.jpg Chelsea Monday Kaelin Clay http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Kailen.jpg Kaelin Clay