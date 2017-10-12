Southeastern to host Texoma College Fair

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will host the Texoma College Fair on Thursday, October 26.

The event will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Southeastern interim director of admissions and recruitment Jeremy Rowland said this is a part of the Oklahoma College Day/Night Fairs held throughout the state.

High school seniors and juniors in the Texoma area are invited to attend and explore higher education opportunities with representatives from institutions from

Oklahoma and Texas, plus other states.

Area high schools from Bryan, Marshall, Coal, Johnston, Atoka and Choctaw counties in Oklahoma and Grayson and Fannin counties in Texas are invited to take advantage of this opportunity.

Approximately 700 students attended the 2016 event.

Some 30 universities are scheduled to have tables set up and some academic departments from Southeastern will provide information.

