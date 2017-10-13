New Tag Agent in Durant

Durant’s tag office is has been open all week, with Tag Agent Michael Dennis very happy with his new venture.

He said customers are being very welcoming and he’s really enjoying his new title.

The new tag office is a refurbished property on the north end of the shopping center at 1305 N. Washington. Dennis’ wife Beth, said, “We are very proud of our new building. We gutted the old building completely and we like our nice office.”

Tag Agent Dennis is not new to Durant.

He said, ” I moved here in 2004 when I went to college here. We bought a house here in 2010, but I was in the military. We made it back here on weekends, when we could anyway.”

He was in artillery in the service, and is proud of his service to our country.

Dennis also worked with property and right of ways, on the legal side of that business.

Family medical issues then placed him in Oklahoma City to be near medical facilities.

Dennis said, “My little girl had issues when my wife was pregnant. She was in Neonatal ICU for several months in the City. I was stationed in Oklahoma City for two years. We then moved back to Durant. I did consulting work in the oil business.”

That business gave him some background, that planted the seed, that eventually led to becoming the tag agent. Dennis said, “It’s kind of funny the way everything came together. I had my real estate license and I was doing a lot of titles, but that was for housing. That was 2014 and 2015. I heard about the tag agent opening through the grapevine. I was helping someone out who was thinking about doing it.”

It was then that he realized that he could be the next tag agent.

Dennis said, “I read the regulations and read up on what a tag agent does and I thought, ‘I’d love doing that. That’s right up my alley.’ I waited until that person decided they didn’t want to do it. I then applied, showed my credentials.”

The rest is history. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Dennis and his wife Beth both said they’ve committed to this position.

They said they are going to do everything they can to make this the best it can be.

He said, “My wife is really liking this, too. We have conversations about how we can do better. She’s completely supportive and great.”

He’s barely gotten his feet wet as tag agent, but he knows this will good for Durant.

Dennis said, “This being the first week, I have to say, this is what I love doing. Helping people out, making sure people are taken care of. It’s something I’m very excited about. This is an appointment for as long as you keep it up. I’m going to be here for the next 30 years.”

The Bryan County Tag Agent, Michael Dennis, is open at 1305 N. Washington Ave. in the Pruett's shopping center. Hours of operation are 8:30 a.m-5:30 p.m.Monday through Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Tag Agent office is newly renovated and open for business. Tag Agent Michael Dennis and his wife Beth are excited about the new venture. Jamie Smith, tag specialist, and Michael Dennis, are pictured behind the desk. Customer Juliana Quiroz in front of the desk. She said, "It's really nice and the people are very nice."

