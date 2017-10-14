Drew Edmondson to talk at Democrat Federation

Drew Edmondson, announced Democratic candidate for Oklahoma Governor, will be guest speaker at the Oct. 17 meeting of the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone interested is invited to the Dutch-treat event.

Drew Edmondson served as the State Attorney General from 1995 to 2011 under two Governors, Republican Frank Keating and Democrat Brad Hendry. A graduate of Northeastern Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa, Edmondson served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. Prior to his years as Attorney General, he had one term as a State Representative, 1974-1976.

According to his campaign website, Edmondson “has made a career standing up to big business.” His most notable accomplishment in this part of his career is his role in negotiating the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement that prevents tobacco companies from selling to children. He was instrumental in establishing a health trust fund for Oklahoma’s part of the settlement, a fund now worth more than a billion dollars.

Edmondson is the third Governor candidate to address the Federation. Scott Inman and Connie Johnson appeared during the summer.

The Women’s Federation meets the third Tuesday of each month. The Oct. 17 meeting will be at noon at Roma Italian Restaurant in Durant. Officers of the group are Ronda DeCaire, President; Charlotte Young, First Vice-President; Glynda Herndon, Second Vice-President; Marion Hill, Secretary; and Marilyn Alexander, Treasurer.

Submitted by the Bryan County Federation of Democratic Women.

Drew Edmondson http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Drewpicture.jpg Drew Edmondson