Encompass provides lunch for first reponders Friday

Chili dogs and hamburgers were on the menu Friday for first responders of the area.

Encompass Home Health & Hospice at 615 N. Washington provided the lunch as a showing of appreciation for their service. This is one of many events throughout the year they provide for the community.

Jennifer Scott, Area Manager with Encompass said, “We love to provide this as a community event we sponsor each year. This is one of the many events we sponsor to show our appreciation for first responders. We just want to thank our first responders.”

The health service also delivered meals to those first responders who couldn’t come out.

People were able to donate blood on location Friday, also.

Scott said, “Blood mobile was here today and they had 27 donors completed.”

The home health service interacts with many first responders.

Their event was a big success, according to Encompass officials.

Scott said, “Those EMS personnel take good care of a lot of our patients. A lot of times they help our nurses when they are out on the road. Our nurses travel a 50-mile radius of Durant. We wanted to reach out and say, ‘thank you.’ A lot of times, the ambulance drivers will take a patient home or pick a patient up. We appreciate all first responders, and things they do for our patients all year long.”

Scott continued, “This is the first time we’ve honored first responders. In the past we’ve supported the Chickasaw Children’s Home and the Baptist Children’s Home in Madill. We’ve sponsored them for Christmas.”

According to Scott, Encompass does many other things for the community throughout the year.

She said, “We sponsor the nursing homes for Christmas. We provide things for the residents like presents, lotions and shampoos.”

Scott said this means a lot to residents of the nursing homes.

Meals on Wheels through RSVP has benefited from their donations, also.

She said the Encompass staff is grateful for the support of the area first responders.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Sergeant Guhl and Chief Heil of the Bokchito Police Department enjoy their lunch Friday provided as appreciation from Encompass Home Health & Hospice of Durant. The Blood Mobile also collected donations from approximately 27 donors, also. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_encompass.jpg Sergeant Guhl and Chief Heil of the Bokchito Police Department enjoy their lunch Friday provided as appreciation from Encompass Home Health & Hospice of Durant. The Blood Mobile also collected donations from approximately 27 donors, also. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat