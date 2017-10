A Silo man is accused of abusing a child.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stanley Hilton St. Clair was charged Friday with one count of child abuse by injury.

According to a court document, St. Clair abused a 15-year-old boy on Thursday by shoving him, pulling his hair and throwing his head around, headbutting him and pressing his thumbs into his temples.

St. Clair was charged following an investigation by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office. He was booked into the Bryan County Jail.