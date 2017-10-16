Several injured in home explosion

A home exploded Monday morning on North Ranchette Road in Mead.
Photos by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat
Three people were injured during the explosion and the home was a total loss. West Bryan County Fire Department and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office were among agencies who responded.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
