Wreck at Silo injures driver

An accident at the intersection of Silo Road and Highway 70W left one man injured.

West Bryan County Fire Department had to cut Jimmy St. Clair from his pickup Sunday afternoon.

St. Clair was driving a pickup entering Highway 70 from Silo Road when a Cadillac SUV hit his pickup.

Chief Hall of West Bryan County praised his men for the fine job they did extricating St. Clair from his vehicle.

Area residents said that intersections seems to be hard to navigate. Many say that it’s hard to enter from Silo Road at certain times of the day.

One resident said, “When I try to get on the highway, you can’t see cars coming ‘til it’s too late.”

St. Clair’s wife Sandra said Monday evening, “Jimmy was released Sunday evening. He won’t require surgery. He has a broken rib.”

He came home the same night as he was cut out of his pickup. Mrs. St. Clair said, “He does have a couple of compression fractures on his back. He had a couple of back surgeries on May 3rd and May 28th, both of those areas were not damaged. We are happy about that.”

She said that it’s possible, she’s told, by officials who viewed the skid marks, that the other car could have possibly been going 80 miles an hour.

A traffic signal will be placed on each corner of the intersection. The access to the convenience store on the Kersey Road side of the road will have controlled access. Curbs will be installed at that store location on the south side of the intersection.

Those lights could be up as early as next year. The county has about one third of the cost.

Ron Boyer, Bryan County Commissioner, said the cost for the county is approximately $65,000 with the state picking up approximately $200,000.” He said the entire job could go over the quarter-million dollar mark.

Boyer said, “With the add on’s of the curbs, it could easily go higher.”

That intersection feeds into Silo Schools. Officials want to help prevent a major catastrophe of a school bus having a crash.

Boyer said, “We will be lowering the speed in that area. They’ll be slowing traffic down in that area, too. We will be putting up warning signs ahead of the lights, too.”

People compare the intersection with the Choctaw Road intersection near the Casino. Some are worried that traffic signals will increase fatalities, not help traffic flow.

Boyer said, “They checked the statistics on Highway 75. Most of those fatalities are rear-end collisions from big 18-wheel trucks. We don’t have that kind of traffic on Highway 70W. There’s very few trucks relative to 75. That’s just not a good truck route. Most of that happens because truckers aren’t used to seeing lights in the middle of the freeway. Many just get on the highway and just go.”

He said if it made intersections more dangerous, it would have become more dangerous at the stop light at the bypass loop just east of there.

The plans are being drawn up currently for the traffic lights and curbs. The contracts could be bid on in December. Boyer said, “The contractor who wins the bid has to order the light components. That ordering process could take 60 to 120 days, but they may have the components in house, which speeds up the process.”

He said the county can’t pre-order the components because the contractor orders those. Boyer said, “We are looking at March, hopefully. If the parts are in house, it only takes a couple of weeks to assemble and place the lights. It could possibly go much quicker. We are working diligently on that intersection.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

West Bryan County Fire Department personnel work to cut Jimmy St. Clair out of his small pickup after an accident at Silo Road and Highway 70W Sunday afternoon. St. Clair was pulling out onto highway 70W from Silo Road when he was hit by an oncoming Cadillac SUV. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0043aaacut.jpg West Bryan County Fire Department personnel work to cut Jimmy St. Clair out of his small pickup after an accident at Silo Road and Highway 70W Sunday afternoon. St. Clair was pulling out onto highway 70W from Silo Road when he was hit by an oncoming Cadillac SUV. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Emergency personnel check the condition of Jimmy St. Clair who was involved in an accident at Silo Road and Highway 70W Sunday afternoon. St. Clair was transported by ambulance after being removed from his vehicle. He’s in good condition expected to survive the crash. The driver of the other vehicle’s condition is not known. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0067Wreck.jpg Emergency personnel check the condition of Jimmy St. Clair who was involved in an accident at Silo Road and Highway 70W Sunday afternoon. St. Clair was transported by ambulance after being removed from his vehicle. He’s in good condition expected to survive the crash. The driver of the other vehicle’s condition is not known. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat