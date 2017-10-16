New basketball league

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant has started a basketball league for its members.

Larry Long, Executive Director said, “Varsity Coaches Daniel and George asked us to offer a league for children in 5th and 6th grades in order to help them develop better skills as the children move up to Middle and High School level basketball.”

The club will have eight teams of boys and girls on each team. Long says Varsity players have been recruited to coach the teams for the leagues. It’s like a minor-league training camp to prepare the kids for higher-level sports.

Games will be held on Saturdays. The teams this year are as follows; Bucks, Cavaliers, Mavericks, Suns, Spurs, Thunder, Warriors, and Lakers. There will be a game every hour at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon with the last Saturday game, after eight weeks play, ending Dec. 9.

Recently, with the girl’s softball team in the playoffs, some of the coach players missed coaching the basketball teams. Long said his staff members have stepped in to coach in the player coaches absence. Long said, “As you know, putting on this type of event doesn’t come cheap. We kept costs down to $40 each player. We’ve even given scholarships to players who could not afford it.”

Long said he doesn’t want any child left out because of funds. He made sure all could play, who wanted to play. The players have been provided uniforms free of charge. Every player will receive a trophy for their participation.

Long said it costs money to get staff and referees for the games. That cost, he said, will be recouped by a $2 admission charge to games.

Long said, “We will make sure each child has playing time, regardless of ability.”

Each team will have three girls, at least. Each team will have two girls on the court at all times. This will provide valuable time for all the players on each team, according to Long.

Long is quite experienced in this type of league. He said, “I’ve ran a league, a while back, that had 292 teams. I refereed high school and college basketball all over this great country. I’ve spent my whole life providing quality programs for children. I’m happy we are able to do this for the children at the Durant Boys and Girls Club.”

Long has a passion for helping children and watching them grow. He likes the influence he can provide the children through his guidance of the club.

He said about the children on the teams, “When a child makes that first basket, they won’t be looking at me, they will be looking at you, the parents. Keep your cameras rolling. You will be watching them make memories that will last a lifetime.”

A new basketball league began Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Three girls will be on each team with two girls on the court at all times during games. Play will be eight Saturdays until Dec. 9. This photo taken at the first game held Saturday at the club, the former Durant Middle School gymnasium. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0020aaaaaeeee.jpg A new basketball league began Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Three girls will be on each team with two girls on the court at all times during games. Play will be eight Saturdays until Dec. 9. This photo taken at the first game held Saturday at the club, the former Durant Middle School gymnasium. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat