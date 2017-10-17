Marty Pope promoted to Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

Longtime City of Durant employee Marty Pope has been promoted to Durant’s new Parks and Recreation/General Superintendent.

Pope has over 14 years with the City of Durant. Tim Rundel, Durant City Manager puts his full confidence in the new Parks Superintendent.

Pope was named interim Superintendent on September 26 after the termination of Keach Ballard.

Rundel said, “When I first approached Marty, I knew he had over 10 years in the Parks and Rec Department prior to his service here at City Hall. I was very impressed by his knowledge of the parks, mowing contracts, the Sports Complex and his knowledge of the overall operations.”

Pope first began with the Parks Department in 2003.

He then transferred to the Durant Multi-Sports Complex in 2009, staying there until 2013.

A transfer to City Hall, in the Community Development Department, had him performing multiple duties for the City.

His main duty was building inspections.

Purchasing was a job Pope was cross trained for at Community Development.

With that duty, he handled purchasing of heavy duty equipment and city vehicles.

Durant’s surplus auctions were handled by Pope as well as leasing contracts and all of the city’s mowing contracts.

Rundel said, “Marty has already made some tremendous strides during his short tenure within the department. He has taken the bull by the horns and his no non-sense approach is exactly what that department needed. I feel confident that he will be able to keep up his momentum and make us proud of our parks, sports complex and other facilities that we maintain.”

Pope assisted in recovering over $20,000 in excess charges to the City of Durant before his promotion.

Pope said, “When I first started with the City at City Hall, I just started going through contracts and going through stuff. I went through every contract I could find and I found excess charges on the City of Durant uniforms. That turned out to be an accident, on their part. I found it on the contract and that turned out to be around $21,000.”

That overcharge accident resulted in the money being returned to the City.

Rundel said, “that earned him the Employee Performance Award.”

Pope attended Southeastern and East Central University in Ada.

Married for 16 years to his wife Stacy, a school teacher at Rock Creek, they have four children and are very active in church, rodeo and sports events.

They attend Blue River Fellowship Baptist Church in Caddo.

Their son Kash is in 8th grade at Bennington.

Pope added, “we also have triplets, Emma, Claire, and Will who are 11. We live in the Bennington School District.”

He’s got rodeo in his blood and he’s passed that on to his kids.

Pope said, “I’ve team roped since I was 7 years old. My kids they rodeo too. My son team ropes calves and team ropes. My daughter runs barrels and my other daughter has goats. My son has won 12 or 13 saddles several “All around championships.”

He’s looking to the future and making Durant a better place for everyone who lives here.

Pope said, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Durant in this new capacity. I’m ready for the challenge and leading my team to success.”

Pope added, “My motto is this: Take pride in your work and do a good job. And try your best to make everyone happy.”

Durant's new Parks and Recreation/General Superintendent with Durant City Manager Tim Rundel.

