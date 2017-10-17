Joe Clark named deputy chief of police

Durant Police Chief David Houser announced that he has selected Joe Clark to fill the position of deputy chief of police. This position was left vacantwith the Oct. 4 retirement of Mike Woodruff.

Clark began his career as a patrolman with the Durant Police Department July 7, 1999. He promoted to sergeant on Oct. 25, 2002, to lieutenant Sept. 1, 2008, and to captain Dec. 14, 2009.

Chief Houser said, “Deputy Chief Clark has served in the Criminal Investigation, Administrative and Patrol Divisions of the Durant Police Department and has demonstrated proven leadership strategies. Clark will no doubt handle this transition easily.”

Clark has served in many areas such as Field Training, Alcohol Beverage Compliance and as the Commander of 911. Clark completed an Associate of Arts degree at Monterey Peninsula College, Monterey, CA; a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice at Southeastern Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Science in Sociology also at Southeastern.

Clark is a graduate of the 260th Session of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA.

“Deputy Chief Clark will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Durant Police Department and the Citizens of Durant,” Houser said.

“He has uncompromising professional integrity and I look forward to working closely with him.”

Joe Clark http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Clark.jpg Joe Clark