Colbert Frontier Days held Saturday

Colbert Frontier Days Festival took place Saturday in Colbert.

Silent auction, live music and good food were part of the fun.

Larry Massey provided music for the event. He said, “I do a lot of covers, songs people know and recognize. We’ll have a lot of fun today.”

Wyota Hannan has seen many festivals and has kept the history of the area going.

Her husband saw the Red River Bridge War and she still lives near the location of the original crossing of the Red River, Colbert’s Ferry.

She remembers the day fondly that the highway 75 bridge opened. She said, “They blocked off the old bridge. They made everybody come on up and cross at the new bridge. That was sure a big deal. Alfalfa Bill Murray came down in person. He was a really colorful character.”

Hannan said the festival was really large in the past, but has dwindled in recent years. The crowd has gotten older, and the young people have become busy.

She said, “There used to be a lot of people. We’d start early morning, with booths everywhere. People came from all over. We’d salute our military. Senator Roy Boatner and Guy Davis would come and speak.”

Recent years haven’t been good to the festival but Hannan and those who remember the good ol’ days will continue the tradition as long as possible.

She said, “We’ve got a smaller group, and we learned a long time ago, we take what we can get.”

C0ntact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com