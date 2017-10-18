AllianceHealth Durant to offer the non-surgical weight loss procedure

AllianceHealth Durant is the first in southeastern Oklahoma to offer the Non-Surgical Dual Balloon procedure, an FDA approved, first-of-its-kind weight loss procedure for people with mild to moderate obesity.

“For years a significant gap has existed in treatment options for obesity with limited, effective therapies available,” said Jeff Tarrant, CEO of AllianceHealth Durant. “We often see patients who need medical intervention to help them lose weight, when diet and exercise alone have failed and invasive surgery is not an option. The Non-Surgical Dual Balloon now offers this group of ‘in-between’ patients with access to a non-surgical option to encourage new habits and lasting results.”

The Dual Balloon is inserted in the stomach during a short outpatient procedure, where it remains for six months, serving as built-in portion control so people may feel full and less hungry. It does not change or alter the natural anatomy of the stomach in any way. During this time and for the six months after removal, patients receive frequent in-office diet and exercise coaching sessions and access to a dedicated patient portal, an online support resource that provides tools and information to help track weight loss, diet, and exercise and an on-line community where they can interact with each other.

For patients looking for a less invasive solution, or have as little as 30 pounds to lose, the endoscopic balloon may be an option for you. At AllianceHealth Durant, Dr. Chad Friedle, Dr. Walter Gadberry and Dr. Jay Jacinto are trained to perform this procedure in Bryan County.

For more information on the non-surgical weight loss procedure call 580-931-9400 or visit MyAllianceWeightLoss.com.

Submitted by AllianceHealth.