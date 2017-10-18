Caddo Heritage Day promises full day of musical entertainment

Caddo Community Association is proud to announce the slate of entertainers for this year’s Heritage Day from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

At the opening flag ceremony, Jason Talley will honor the flag with the National Anthem, performed on guitar. Caddo fiddle player, Alex Baker, will occupy the stage, following the parade. Throughout the day, festival goers will enjoy various singers and dancers from Texoma area: solo artist Brianna McCrawl; Kaitlan Gregory, singer and ukulele player; Caddo Elementary School student singers; dance performance by Caddo High School Cheerleaders; Cloggers from Durant Dance Unlimited, and vocalist Jason Talley.

More than 50 vendors have preregistered, and will be setting up by 8 a.m. and FFA will serve breakfast burritos at that time. Spectators can enjoy the scarecrow entries while they wait for the parade to start, or tour Caddo Indian Territory Museum. Car lovers are reminded to come before 2 p.m., to enjoy cars and trucks from all decades. CCA will accept cakes or other baked goods for the cake walk, at the Rock Community Building Friday, from 3 to 6 p.m. For more information call or text 580 634-1456.

— Submitted by Caddo Community Association.

Buffalo Street in downtown Caddo will be busy this Saturday as shown during this photo of last year’s Caddo Heritage Day. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_5738-001.jpg Buffalo Street in downtown Caddo will be busy this Saturday as shown during this photo of last year’s Caddo Heritage Day. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat