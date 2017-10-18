Streets to be closed for Colton’s Run

Colton’s Main Street Run will take place from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

The run is held in memory of Colton Sherrill, son of Trace and Dena Sherrill. The 10-year old athlete and Durant Main Street volunteer passed away nine years ago from an unknown heart defect while playing basketball.

The proceeds will be used to provide education in Cardio Pulmonary resuscitation and use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s), to provide emergency equipment, including but not limited to AEDs, for use by schools and communities, to fund higher education scholarships, and community projects.

More than 1,500 runners will be participating in the event and some streets will be closed or have restricted access. Drivers should use extreme caution near these intersections and streets during that time:

• Evergreen Street from First to Sixth Avenue – Closed

• Fifth Avenue from Evergreen to University

• SOSU Loop

• Sixth Avenue from University Boulevard to Willow Street

• Willow Street from Seventh to 12th avenues

• 12th Avenue from Willow Street to Elm Street

• Sixth Avenue from Elm Street to Evergreen Street

• University Boulevard from Fourth to Seventh avenues

• Seventh Avenue from University Boulevard to Chuckwa Drive

• Chuckwa Drive through Washington Avenue to Bryan Drive to 21st Avenue and Evergreen Street

• 21st Avenue and Evergreen Street to 19th Avenue

• 19th Avenue to Parkway Circle

• Olive Street to North 16th Avenue

• North 16th Avenue to Elm Street

• Elm Street from North 16th Avenue to North Sixth Avenue

Runners are shown lined up for last year’s Colton’s Run. The annual event is Saturday. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_CHairRungoodbestFront.jpg Runners are shown lined up for last year’s Colton’s Run. The annual event is Saturday. Photo by Christy Hamilton | Christy Hamilton Photography