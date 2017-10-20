Uber-style ride service offered in Durant

It’s not Uber. It’s not Lyft. It’s not a taxi. But, it is the same concept. Do you need a ride? Do you need some shopping done for you? Stephanie Williams hopes you answer yes to those questions. She’s started a new full service concierge.

Since June, she’s been designing and refining.

Williams said, “My service will have a monthly membership fee, or a yearly fee, or a flat rate. Our rate structure is being developed. I’m researching right now. I have a couple of friends who do drive for Uber, and Lyft.”

She said she’ll pick their brain and use some of the concepts of those two companies. She will serve the Durant area.

Williams said, “I took Janet Reed, the Chamber Executive Director to Dallas today. We went through Starbucks on the way. She doesn’t have to park, and leave her car at the airport. She doesn’t have a daily parking fee. She saved her gas.”

She said that airport service is $65 yo $85 .

Maddison and Sydney are her daughters, and with their busy lives, Mom has time to start a business.

Williams said, “I am a single mom, my oldest is 23 and in grad school at Oklahoma University and my youngest is a 14 year old freshman.”

Uber has not expanded into Oklahoma. She may offer their platform eventually but is developing her own. Eventually she may even have a smartphone app, (application.)

Williams in her travels with home health care saw a need and knew it needed to be filled in Durant. With population growing everyday. Families and people in general are so busy, that they just don’t have time they used to have. She will be the legs running around, taking care of errands. She currently has a downtown double business owner. Beautification’s-Special Occasion Tuxedo Rental and Formal Attire. She distributes Merle Norman Cosmetics in the same building. The entrepreneurial spirit is something she’s always had. This venture allows her to be around people and she’s a great communicator. She might even sing you an uplifting song on the way to the store.

There are many reasons car owners, single car families or anyone without a car may need her service.

Williams said, “Maybe you know you’ll not be able to drive and will need a ride home from the doctor. I’ll be sure you get home safely.”

Some may have their car in the shop and not want to rent a daily rental car for a couple of errands. They call, she’ll take care of them.

“If those people need a service, then there are others too. What about someone who goes to see their kids at Christmas and need their home taken care of? What if you need your pets boarded. Most services like mine are located in big cities. We will see how this works here.”

You need groceries and dry cleaning picked up, she said, “we’ll even put the groceries away and set the table for you.”

Williams said, “Senior citizens sometimes need a ride to the doctor. They may need to pick up a prescription afterwards. We’ll take care of them as if they were family.”

It’s different than say, SORTS, in that they offer the privacy and comfort of an automobile, instead of a bus.

Williams is covered by all mandatory insurance and drives with a good driving record. Safety is her number one concern, with your comfort just after that.

Williams is still formulating a name that encompasses everything she offers. Do you need your lake house ready for your trip to Texoma this weekend? She will do the shopping, stock the home, and change the sheets. If your away for the weekend, she’ll feed the animals, turn on the sprinkler and water the plants.

Williams said she will take care of multiple things that a busy family may need, but just don’t have the time for.

She said many are asking her if she’ll be employing others. It’s certain that she will hire others to help in her mission to serve people in Durant. She said, “I’m taking applications now.”

A recent social media posting announcing the service was made by Janet Reed on the Durant Chamber of Commerce page. Since this area was known for peanut production just a generation ago, Reed used a play on the word for peanut, goober and called it Guber.

Williams said her service is evolving, based on need. She expects some strange calls. Example, someone looking for someone to entertains at a bachelor or bachelorette party. She may not provide direct employees or the service, but she’ll undoubtedly have a referral to other businesses.

She doesn’t have a name for all the services she will offer, but if you see her around town, you might give her a suggestion.

Williams said, “It’s new and different. There’s a need. I think this will be fun!”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 534-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

Stephanie Williams owns Merle Norman and Beautifications at 134 W. Main. Her extensive background in the service industry makes her a natural for the Concierge Uber-type ride service. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_williamstouched-UP.jpg Stephanie Williams owns Merle Norman and Beautifications at 134 W. Main. Her extensive background in the service industry makes her a natural for the Concierge Uber-type ride service. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Williams will provide a ride service and full concierge