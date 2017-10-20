Posted on by

TKE builds backyard bonfire


TKE fraternity built a fire on a cool night at an alumni home they stay in near campus. It’s not the official fraternity home because SE regulations prohibit fraternity houses near the school. Pictured here, left to right are: Estabon Bravo, Gage MCallister, Tomas Prater, AAron Brazeale, Mason McElroy, George Tregue, Preston Hunter, Hunter Easley and Michael Short.


Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

