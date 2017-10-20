Fall Carnival held in Durant

The Fall Carnival sponsored by The Spinal Clinic was a huge success Friday evening.

Durant Chiropractor Janna Cottingame coordinated vendors, kids in costume and food for the event.

Hot dogs cooked by Cottingame’s husband Jeffrey pleased the crowd who came hungry.

A bounce house from Texoma Parties had the kids spending energy jumping.

Carnival games with prizes meant everyone took something home.

Cottingame said, “We have almost 20 vendors and a huge event tonight.”

The three-hour event had the youngest children competing in the costume contest first. Then every half hour a new age group competed. The group dressed best got a $100 gift card with smaller prized for the individual contests.

Cottingame likes putting on the carnival for her patients and the community. She’s happy to give something back as the weather turns cooler in Oklahoma.

She said, “It’s fun doing this for the community. Everyone is really happy out here tonight.”

Kids check out the pumpkin. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0017KidsPumpkin.jpg Kids check out the pumpkin. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Mom is proud of her baby in the costume contest. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1367SmileBaby.jpg Mom is proud of her baby in the costume contest. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Kids love to grab prizes. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0026grabBag.jpg Kids love to grab prizes. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Fall Festival Fun! http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0005smileTAble.jpg Fall Festival Fun! Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Little bear baby in the costume contest. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1366BearBaby.jpg Little bear baby in the costume contest. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Well over 100 people attended the Fall Festival held in the Pruett’s shopping center Friday night. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0007crowd.jpg Well over 100 people attended the Fall Festival held in the Pruett’s shopping center Friday night. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Kids love the bounce house. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0006bounceHouse.jpg Kids love the bounce house. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Joshua Hoffman, 10 months old, dressed as Robin for the costume contest Friday night. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0022HolyHotcakesBatman.jpg Joshua Hoffman, 10 months old, dressed as Robin for the costume contest Friday night. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Little 2-year-old Marlee Sherrer is dressed as her sister’s parrot. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Marlee.jpg Little 2-year-old Marlee Sherrer is dressed as her sister’s parrot. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Cottingame’s Spinal Clinic hosts event