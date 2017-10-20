Each fall dozens of towns in Oklahoma urge tourists to visit their festivals and celebrations. Many claim a long history, but few can compare to Caddo. For ten years the small Bryan County town held the most popular annual celebration in the state. The Caddo Corn Carnival was recognized throughout the region as an incomparable entertainment destination and drew crowds numbering over 10,000. In 1916 Joseph B. Thoburn, author of A Standard History of Oklahoma, listed the carnival as one of the major accomplishments of Judge John L. Boland, and commented that “all the people of southeastern Oklahoma want to know each year in advance the exact date of the carnival, so that due preparation may be made for attending the same.”

Caddo had always celebrated their harvests with fairs and picnics and livestock shows, but in 1909, Pat Howe, president of The Caddo National Bank, proposed a name change and an annual event for “enjoyment, entertainment, and enlightenment”. The Woodmen of the World appointed a committee consisting of local businessmen D. B. Williams, and J.L. Campbell and newspaper editor, Guy A. Crossett to arrange an event. Mr. Howe offered them $100 in premiums if they would call it the “Caddo Corn Carnival and W. O. W. Picnic.” The Bryan County State Bank matched Howe’s offer of $100 and the other solicitations totaled $200. From the beginning the event was not seen as a money-making venture, but as an opportunity to show off the agriculture of the region and promote the success of the little town. General admission was never charged; visitors only paid for specific entertainment and activities.

The first and second Carnivals were held in temporary buildings on rented ground, but were successful enough to provide the sponsoring group with money to buy thirteen acres for a permanent home. Eventually the park included a baseball field, pavilion, exhibit halls, quarter mile track, and bleachers.

The Carnival was managed by a board of directors who sold stock in the Corn Carnival Company in order to maintain the grounds and pay expenses. Although a few names changed over the years most of the directors were part of the first and the last carnival. The 1910 members included P.W. Howe, chairman, John L. Boland, secretary, Douglas B. Williams, James A. Moore, Lake Brewer, Isaac S. Powell, John Schwartz, and John L. Campbell. They created committees for the barbecue, baseball, fiddlers’ contest, baby show, roping & riding tournament, speaking, advertising, exhibits, and decorations. Each committee had at least six members and although most were men there were also some prominent women involved.

The Grand Parade was the hallmark of the Corn Carnival and many of the floats, decorated with corn and husks, were works of art. In 1914 the parade included 50 vehicles and 75 mounted cowboys and cavalrymen. Every parade included at least one band, the W.O.W. drill team, costumed townspeople and lots of animals. The parade of 1917 took on a patriotic tone because of the war. It consisted of “soldier boys, the band, the Red Cross, and other things of a more serious nature.” Soldiers were provided free meals by the Red Cross and there were patriotic speakers at the pavilion.

Speakers were one of the attractions of the carnival from its inception. Many speakers were political figures from the area; Republican gubernatorial candidate Joseph W. McNeal spoke to two thousand people at the 1910 event. However, there were also representatives from schools and clubs who gave educational talks about agriculture and other topics. In 1916 there was a demonstration of the “fireless cooker and iceless refrigerator.”

Produce and livestock exhibits created quite a bit of excitement and competition in the area, as did displays of every kind of skill and craft. After the carnival many of the items were then entered into the county and state fairs. Premiums were paid by the Carnival judges for everything from crops and livestock to pretty babies and ladies’ handiwork. In 1910 W. H. Yates got $10 for “best bottom land yellow corn” and Mrs. F. E. McPherren received $1 for her canned peaches. Mrs. A. E. Richey’s baby was declared the “prettiest” of the carnival and won a cart donated by Walters & Williams. In later years a more scientific approach was used and the “Better Baby” contest was judged by “a competent physician under rules laid down by the American Medical Society.”

If the baby contest was popular the Queen Contest was akin to a modern rock concert. In 1914 there was a close race that started with ten young ladies, but ended with Nina Hauer and Thelma Harris vying for honors. Hundreds of people remained downtown until midnight to hear the returns. Miss Hauer received 273,000 votes, purchased from local banks and merchants at 10 for a $1, but Miss Harris won with 306,000 votes. The Queen was honored with a dress, rode in a special float with her court of other contestants, led the evening reception, and danced with her escort at the ball. Earlier queens were Mrs. Gertrude Neeley (1910), Miss Ross Braudrick (1911), Miss Mary Howe (1912) and Miss Jo Clower (1913). Miss Antoinette Peters was voted queen of the 1915 carnival just before it was cancelled. Ida Freeney was crowned in 1916.

The 1911 carnival boasted the most intriguing attractions: a steam swing and an airplane. The steam swing was a popular amusement contraption of the day. The “aeroplane” was a new marvel: “The Corn Carnival Committee has made a contract with the DeChenne Aeroplane Co. for two or more flights with an aeroplane…This will be the first airship to fly or be seen in southeastern Oklahoma, and the flights are guaranteed, so that you are reasonably sure against disappointment if you come to this Carnival.”

L. D. McKee was the able aviator and was fresh from a successful performance in Comanche, Oklahoma. Things did not go so well in Caddo. “In the afternoon (Wed.) the aeroplane which had been advertised as a big thing, attempted to fly, but got only about eight or ten feet from the ground, falling into the cotton patch just south of the grounds.” It was more successful on Saturday, but the committee refused to pay the full $1,000 for the performance. A lawsuit resulted and in March of 1912 a jury upheld the committee’s resolve and awarded the DeChenne Company just $333.33.

Many of the local businessmen saw the carnival as an opportunity to welcome visitors to Caddo and offer their services. The Corner Drug Store offered carnival visitors “delicious ice cream and the best of cold drinks at our fountain. Fans to keep you cool.” The Bass Company invited carnival visitors to “make our store your headquarters”. The Herald also took the opportunity to spread the word about Caddo’s virtues and enticed visitors to move to the wonderful community.

Much of the early success of the Corn Carnival was due to enthusiastic promotion. The directors didn’t just advertise in the papers. They loaded up their automobiles and traveled. In 1913 “With auto horns blowing and pennants flying from fifteen autos, the Caddo boosters, seventy-five strong, arrived in the county seat today noon. The boosters are out on an advertising expedition, advertising the Fifth Annual Caddo Corn Carnival, which will be held in Caddo on August 20-23. The cars were driven to the Atwood Hotel where the boosters alighted and marched back up the street to the corner of Main and Third. The Caddo band of eighteen pieces led the boosters, rendering music. Several pieces of music were played, after which they were served with dinner at the café.”

It’s obvious from the numerous photos that have survived that professional photographers were among the carnival visitors. But in 1914 something new and exciting was proposed by Durant photographer T. J. Baldwin. He attended all four days of the carnival and made a movie. The paper cautioned that “people during their pictures are supposed to act if nothing were occurring- they must just be natural, walk naturally.” Mrs. G. Goodman happily presented the moving pictures at the Electric Theatre.

The Corn Carnival had problems over the years. Accidents, traffic control, contract disputes, debts, and scheduling were perpetual concerns, but nothing influenced the success or failure of the annual event more than the weather. Since the primary focus was to promote the successful harvests of the region, the weather for the months leading up to the event had to be good enough to produce those crops. Sometimes spring rains continued on into the summer and threatened the carnival itself. In 1914, the carnival had to be postponed for a week, and wasn’t as profitable as anticipated. The committees had to begin the 1915 planning process with some fund-raising. Things went downhill from there.

1915 was one of the wettest years in Caddo’s history and many downtown buildings had already been flooded in April. “The flood waters at the corner of Arkansas and Buffalo Streets reached the top of the sidewalk in front of the post office and ran into the Corner Drug Store, Smith’s Barber Shop, Hensley’s grocery, the Electric Theatre, Mrs. Lynch’s Bakery, and Sargent Bros. office.” The rains continued on and off, but residents were hopeful that the event would still take place. They decorated, chose a queen, printed the programs and were ready to go by Sunday, August 15. Many visitors were already in town when the rains began on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday. At the last minute the directors were forced to cancel the carnival.

Cautious, but hopeful, the directors forged ahead and the 1916 carnival was a huge success, drawing a reported fifteen thousand visitors. The roping event, the only one with an admission charge- sold over five thousand tickets.

The 1917 carnival wasn’t quite as successful even though it was “bigger and better”, with new shows and new entertainments. It didn’t have the gaiety and splendor of the early days. The parade was more somber. The fireworks display was cancelled to save powder for the war effort. There was a serious injury during the roping event. Bob Kaiser was pulled from under his fallen horse, unconscious and apparently dead. Physicians were called who succeeded in reviving him, but no one could revive the Corn Carnival.

No mention of the carnival is made in the 1918 papers, perhaps because of the flu epidemic. The 1919 committee reported that they were $2,000 in debt and were putting the property up for sale. It appears from subsequent ads that the park was taken over by Pack Boxley, who put together a huge three-day picnic event complete with the usual attraction and something called a “Hippo Stampede”. He also made major repairs to the buildings and grandstand. The picnic was rained out after the first day.

In 1920 the grounds were sold for $2,500 to an undisclosed group of ten citizens with the understanding that the park would always be used for amusement purposes. Subsequent years saw a variety of entertainment events, including the Caddo Township Free Fair and major poultry shows.

Current Caddo residents have witnessed holiday parties, parades, celebrations and anniversaries. Their annual Heritage Day draws loyal crowds, but nothing has ever compared with the glory days of the Caddo Corn Carnival.

Caddo’s Heritage Day celebration is scheduled today.

Caddo Corn Carnival, 1918.
The corn carnival in Caddo, 1914.
This airplane flew during the Caddo Corn Carnival.