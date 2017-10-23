1310 participate in Colton’s Run

Colton’s Run was held Saturday in Durant with 1,310 runners competing. The run is held annually in remembrance of Colton Sherill, son of Trace and Dena Sherrill.

Ten-year-old Colton passed away 8 years ago from an unknown heart defect.

Each year the race is held, money is raised to educate people in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation procedure, CPR and Automated External Defibrillators, AEDs.

That includes education to schools, and communities and provides funds for higher education scholarships, and community projects.

In the past, 64 AEDs have been donated to the City of Durant, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, all Durant schools, as well as Bennington, Achille, Colbert, Calera, Silo, Caddo and Victory Life.

More than 550 teachers, coaches and support staff have received American Heart Association Heart Saver Certification in CPR and AEDs.

Colton’s Run has endowed the Colton Sherrill Memorial Scholarship at SOSU providing 39 scholarships so far.

Bleachers and player benches have been donated to Colton’s Field partnering with the City of Durant and Durant Soccer Club.

Durant Main Street has also benefited from Colton’s Run.

Colton’s has supported Main Street projects that resulted in $15.2 million in private downtown reinvestment with more than 75,000 man hours volunteered.

Colton’s Run is a memorial to the wonderful spirit and giving nature of Colton Sherrill of Durant.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com