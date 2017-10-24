Saturday wrecks injure two

Two people were injured during separate wrecks Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

According to OHP, 40-year-old Johnny Dosh III of Durant was driving a pickup at 9:35 p.m. east of Durant on Old Highway 70 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road where his truck then struck a tree.

Dosh was flown to the Medical Center of Plano in Plano, Texas, where he is listed in serious condition.

He was pinned in the pickup for approximately 10 minutes before being freed by Durant firefighters.

Excessive speed was cited in Trooper Kyle Ince’s report as the cause of the crash. Dosh was not wearing a seat belt.

OHP Lt. Scott Hampton, Choctaw Tribal Police, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office and the Durant Fire Department assisted at the scene.

In other crashes earlier Saturday afternoon, 70-year-old Dakota Glass of Mead was driving a car on Highway 70 west of Mead when he attempted to exit onto Streetman Road. His vehicle struck an eastbound car head on that was driven by 26-year-old Ransom Giesler of Colbert, according to OHP.

Unsafe lane change by Glass was the cause of the crash, according to Trooper Ince’s report. Glass had an odor of alcohol and was not wearing a seat belt. Giesler wore a seat belt.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County EMS and West Bryan County Fire Department assisted at the scene.

There was another wreck Monday afternoon in Durant.

A Monday afternoon accident at 422 N. 2nd resulted in the driver being pinned in their vehicle. The extent of any injuries was unknown at press time.