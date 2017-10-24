Soldiers deploying get Calera send-off

Soldiers deploying to Afghanistan received an enthusiastic sendoff from school kids in Calera.

Soldiers walked several blocks as hundreds of school-age children from all grades waved signs and showed patriotism for the troops.

Calera Police led, with fire trucks and army transport vehicles, following the assembly.

Teachers lined students up to watch the soldiers and to salute and show their appreciation.

Jennifer Paddock teaches at Calera Elementary. She had her very well behaved 6 and 7 year old students lined up waving their signs.

Paddock said, “They are very excited. A lot of our kids have parents being sent off. They are excited to see them walking down the street being honored.”

A soldier walking, leading the parade, Sgt. First Class Richard Solis of Mangum said, “We are leaving really soon for Afghanistan. I’m from a small town myself, this isn’t my hometown, but I love this support.”

Sgt. First Class Clint Blackburn of Durant said, “I love this support. I love the kids for putting this together for us.”

Blackburn’s children attend school in Calera.

Another soldier walking, Monte Adams of Calera said, “I think this is a very good thing the kids are doing. I’m honored.”

Calera Police Chief Don Hyde is very proud of his community and school children saluting the troops.

Hyde said, “Quite honestly, I think it’s a great opportunity to show the county as well as the nation, how a small rural community has absolutely no problem showing patriotism. The bigger reason is that it’s an honor to stand for the National Anthem, and we appreciate all the troops do now and for the ones who came before who served our country.”

