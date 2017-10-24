Free Flu shots given Tuesday

The Bryan County Health Department and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma provided free flu shots in a drive-thru clinic held at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Tuesday. Pictured here getting a shot is Michael Partin of Durant. Kimberly Lain of the Bryan County Health Department is beside Robb Kennedy with Choctaw Nation, who’s giving the shot.

Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat