Free Flu shots given Tuesday


The Bryan County Health Department and the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma provided free flu shots in a drive-thru clinic held at the Bryan County Fairgrounds Tuesday. Pictured here getting a shot is Michael Partin of Durant. Kimberly Lain of the Bryan County Health Department is beside Robb Kennedy with Choctaw Nation, who’s giving the shot.


Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

