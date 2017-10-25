Bryan County Fair Winners 2017

Colton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether
Hannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe
Hannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether
Doree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship
Paxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion
Rylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship
Kaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised
Anna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles
Cambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf
Tre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset
Daniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion
Kara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion
Tristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class
Tanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer
Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship
Bowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine
Colton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised
Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship
Halle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb