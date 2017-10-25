Posted on by

Bryan County Fair Winners 2017


Colton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Hannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Hannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Doree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Paxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Rylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Anna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Cambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Daniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Bowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Colton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Halle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Colton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether

Hannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe

Hannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether

Doree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship

Paxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion

Rylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship

Kaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised

Anna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles

Cambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf

Tre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset

Daniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion

Kara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion

Tristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class

Tanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship

Bowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine

Colton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship

Halle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb

Colton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3080aaaaaaa.jpgColton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3025aaa.jpgPhotos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Hannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3027aaa.jpgHannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Hannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3030aaa.jpgHannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Doree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3032aaaaaa.jpgDoree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Paxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3033aaa.jpgPaxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Rylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3037aaaaa.jpgRylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3040aaa.jpgKaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Anna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3044aaaaa.jpgAnna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Cambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3049aaaaa.jpgCambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3052aaaa.jpgTre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Daniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3057aaaaa.jpgDaniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3059aaaaa.jpgKara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3064aaaaa.jpgTristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Tanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3066aaaaa.jpgTanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3069aaa.jpgKayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Bowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3073aaaa.jpgBowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Colton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3075aaaa.jpgColton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3021aaa.jpgKayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Halle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb
http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3023aaa.jpgHalle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:10 pm
Updated: 10:26 pm. |    

Local native suffers loss in Houston hurricane

Local native suffers loss in Houston hurricane
9:53 pm |    

The graves of Bonnie and Clyde

The graves of Bonnie and Clyde
10:32 am |    

New company to bring ‘new culture’

New company to bring ‘new culture’
comments powered by Disqus