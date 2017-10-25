Bryan County Fair Winners 2017

Colton Price-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion Wether

Hannah Carter-Calera-Reserve Grand Ewe

Hannah Carter-Calera-Grand Champion Wether

Doree Brashier-Colbert-First Place-Reserve Breed Grand Under Year Senior Showmanship

Paxton Hutchings-Achille-Bryan County Born and Raised Champion

Rylee Brashier-Colbert-Grand Champion Doe Goat-Grand Intermediate Showmanship

Kaylynn Curtis-Rock Creek-Grand Champion Heifer and Bryan County Born and Raised

Anna Usrui-Colbert-Reserve Grand Champion English Breed shown with Joshua Cirkles

Cambree Carlton-Colbert-5 and 6 year Old Bucking Calf

Tre Frederick-Caddo-Breen Champion Dorset

Daniel Cullem-Silo-Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Breed Champion

Kara Stanglin-Colbert-Crossbreed Champion-Reserve Grand Champion

Tristan Hart-Durant-Reserve Breed Champion-First in Class

Tanner Herman-Durant-Grand Champion Steer

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Reserve Grand Champion First Place-Breed Champion-Champion Junior Swine Showmanship

Bowdey Cowan-Caddo-Breed Champion-First Place Swine

Colton Price-Caddo-Junior Showmanship-Bryan County Born and Raised

Kayden Cowan-Caddo-Junior Beef Swine Showmanship

Halle Rowland-Silo- Intermediate Sheep Showmanship and Grand Champion Ewe Lamb

