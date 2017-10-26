Walking the Wheel of death.

Life in the balance.

Contortionists twists.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Kids of all ages!

80 acres, south of Texoma Lodge. Lake view. $3,995/acre. 580-371-6677

The lady and the beast.

Carson & Barnes Circus Saurus.

Walking the Wheel of death.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1669aaaa.jpg Walking the Wheel of death. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Life in the balance.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1434aaaaaa.jpg Life in the balance. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Contortionists twists.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1558aaaaa.jpg Contortionists twists. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1584aaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1585aaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_1667aaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0104aaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0060aaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Ladies and Gentlemen, Kids of all ages!

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0060aaaaaaaaaa.jpg Ladies and Gentlemen, Kids of all ages! Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0080aaaaaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

80 acres, south of Texoma Lodge. Lake view. $3,995/acre. 580-371-6677

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0081aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.jpg 80 acres, south of Texoma Lodge. Lake view. $3,995/acre. 580-371-6677 Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

The lady and the beast.

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0096aaaaaa.jpg The lady and the beast. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0052aaaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0075aaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0081aaaaaaaa.jpg Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Carson & Barnes Circus Saurus.