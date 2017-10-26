Community conversation held on state budget

A “community conversation” was held Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Library in Durant.

The Oklahoma budget crisis was the focus of the program called “Blueprint for a better budget.”

Thirty-five were in attendance showing concern for proposed budget cuts for state-funded programs.

Advocacy organizations, synonymous with lobbying organizations, were presenters for the Tuesday program.

Save Our State, SOS, is a coalition composed of non-profit and professional organizations representing hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans on the front lines of public service.

Debbie Hill, a volunteer for another organizations, Together Oklahoma said, “Save Our State” is a coalition of all these organizations. Stand For Children is a national organization. We’ll have a budget presentation.”

That presentation helped attendees understand the Oklahoma budget and proposed budget cuts.

Save Our State leaders have the motto, “Our members, and the Oklahomans they fight for every day, are calling upon our lawmakers to address our state’s universally-known revenue and budget problems.”

Their sounding motto doesn’t mix words and is right to the point, “Do your job – fix the budget.”

The program started with snacks, then attendees faced each other in chairs in an exercise called “speed friending.”

This gave them a chance to get to know each other better, in order to help understand those who might disagree on issues.

Amber England, Executive Director of Stand For Children in Oklahoma said, “If you get to know someone, or get to know their story, you’re more open to hearing what happens and what’s going on. This way the audience gets to know each other. If you have different views, you can at least know where they are coming from. We move about every two minutes. It really sets the tone for the meeting.”

Low income Oklahoman’s are carrying most of the load according to SOS.

The bottom 80 percent of households are paying 2-2 1/2 times as much of their income in state and local taxes as the wealthiest 1 percent.

Oklahoma is a low tax state, according to statistics. Oklahoma’s pay 24 percent or $1,107 per person less in state and local taxes, than the national average.

Of every $100 of income, Oklahoma’s pay $8.32 in state and local taxes, which compares with the U.S. national average of $10.35.

Oklahoma’s taxes are 41st in the nation per person and 46th as a share of personal income.

England said, “We will give a budget overview. A local teacher and Department of Human Services worker will share how budget cuts affect this local community. Our question and answer session is always helpful.”

To fix the budget, lawmakers imposed an additional charge to a pack of cigarettes, but that was struck down by the Supreme Court as unconstitutional.

This has Oklahomans facing serious budget challenges, according to Save Our State.

According to officials, the Supreme Court striking down the $1.50 per pack smoking cessation fee hurt many agencies. That created a $214 million hole in the budget of three agencies: Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services,$75 million, Health Care Authority, $70 million, and Human Services, $69 million. If the cut is allocated equally to all agencies, it will be 3 percent. The court upheld a law partially removing an exemption from the sales tax for motor vehicle sales.

The budget crisis only gets worse, according to SOS figures.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin said this year, “When legislators return next year, they will already face a $400 million hole caused by one-time funds and $100 million of obligation coming due over the next 12 months that will need to be paid.”

According to officials, figures prove that if lawmakers decide on one-time revenues to plug the cigarette tax hole, it will enlarge next year’s deficit.

England said, “They said the cigarette fee was unconstitutional because it was passed as a fee, instead of a tax. They have to go back and try to do it a different way. They are just up there playing games. They aren’t really trying to fix anything.”

A structural deficit is a situation they are facing in Oklahoma City, as lawmakers. It’s a situation that occurs when a state’s normal growth of revenues in insufficient to finance the normal growth of expenditures year after year.

Jerrie Goforth, a 6th grade art teacher from Durant Intermediate School and Gail Delashaw, Support Specialist from Durant DHS Family Services, both told of how the proposed budget cuts could impact our community.

According to SOS, “Our teachers and other state employees haven’t had a pay raise in almost a decade — they not only deserve but they desperately need a pay raise. Working families across Oklahoma have been asked for far too long to bear the brunt of the budget cuts, and this has to stop.”

The local speakers, Goforth and Delashaw, brought the budget cuts back home, telling how it could devastate programs.

SOS’s England told the audience, “It’s affecting our educators. It’s affecting our mental health professionals. It’s affecting our corrections workers. It’s affecting our families.”

England said she hopes this presentation will empower people.

She said, “There are things we can do as a community, to take action. There is an agreement out there, but there’s not really a plan on how we can move it forward. This is really a great time for us to take action and ask our lawmakers to fix this budget and do their job.”

At the end of the presentation, each person was asked to contact their lawmaker, to write letters to be heard.

England said, “Save Our State is a collection of organizations who want to see a more prosperous future for Oklahoma. We are educators, we are state employees, we are mental health professionals. We are women’s organizations. We are everyday Oklahomans. We are sick and tired of these budget cuts, and what they are doing to our families and our communities.”

SOS says, “As a percentage, we’ve cut education almost twice as much as Alabama, and we lead the nation in cuts to state aid to schools. It’s time to invest in our schools so they can stay open five days a week and deliver a quality education to every child.”

A budget plan was actually presented to the legislature.

England said it provided a surplus by year two.

She continued, “It raised over a billion dollars over three years. It gave every teacher a pay raise, every state employee a raise, it filled the budget hole and it got us off one-time funding.”

That plan can be seen on the Save Our State website at http://saveourstateok.org/

The lobbyists say, all is not lost, there is hope. Some positive steps pointed out at the presentation are, stronger pension systems. Greater scrutiny of tax credits. The movement was stopped for income tax elimination and the next tax cut trigger was repealed and the structural budget deficit was recognized, as well as the need for more revenue.

You must recognize the problem, they say, before it can be fixed.

England said, “We wanted to show the legislature that fixing this is possible. Will it be easy? No. But it is possible to fix this budget problem. We can fix it now, and we can do it responsibly.”

