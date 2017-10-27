Colbert Eastward receives $1640.64 from Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation

Colbert Eastward is pleased to announce it has received a $1640.64 grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation to provide our students with monthly scholastic magazines. The grant is part of the Classroom Enhancement Program that supports activities and programs at select schools in rural Oklahoma that will improve the classroom experience for students.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” says Mrs. Carlton, Eastward Principal. Classroom grants such as the “Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Grant” enable teachers to acquire materials for their classroom that they would not otherwise be able to purchase. The grant that was recently awarded to Eastward Elementary will enable teachers to purchase a subscription to Scholastic’s “StoryWorks.” “StoryWorks” is a monthly classroom ‘reader’ that contains relevant content, vocabulary enrichment, and grammar skills – all designed to appeal to the interest of elementary students and get them excited about reading! Because of this grant, each student at Eastward will receive a monthly issue of this magazine. Additionally, teachers will benefit from this subscription because it offers online activities and supplemental learning content for our students. We can’t wait to receive our first copies of StoryWorks! “We appreciate the support of the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundations.”

Each grade level team at Eastward submitted the application with the amount needed for classroom materials. All three grade levels were granted the entire amount submitted to purchase magazines for every student at our site. Fourth grade was granted $604.45, fifth grade was granted $561.27 and sixth grade was granted $474.92. Successful teachers responsible for submitting the grants were: Angela Guymon-4th grade, Tera “Elise” Horn-5th grade and Amber Boney-6th grade.

The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation was founded by the late Carolyn Watson, CEO and chairman of Shamrock Bank, N.A., in 1995 to improve the quality of life in rural Oklahoma communities. Through its two grant programs, the organization promotes education, health, literacy and arts and the humanities in 20 Oklahoma counties. Since its inception, the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation has awarded nearly $900,000 in grants to schools, teachers and communities in rural Oklahoma. Additionally, the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship offers awards up to $10,000 per academic year for high school seniors graduating from 62 rural Oklahoma counties to attend college. For more information, please visit www.ruraloklahoma.org.

Submitted by Colbert Eastward School.