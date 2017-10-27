Colbert School District receives $5,000 from Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation

The Colbert School District is pleased to announce that West Ward Elementary has received a $5,000 grant from the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation to provide Triumph Boards for second grade classrooms as well as an outreach program to expose students to career options in the Science field. The grant is part of the Classroom Enhancement Program that supports activities and programs at select schools in rural Oklahoma that will improve the classroom experience for students.

“We are so pleased to have received this grant,” says Karen Hedgecock, West Ward Elementary Principal. “We will match this grant to purchase three Triumph Boards for our second grade classrooms as well as an outreach visit from The Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City. Throughout the year, students will engage in online learning activities that are related to animal habitats, eating habits, bones and teeth.” The Museum of Osteology in Oklahoma City will visit students and present a lesson on animal teeth. “We appreciate the support of the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation for making this project possible.”

Principal, Karen Hedgecock, completed the grant application in order to meet the need for more Science and Technology for rural students. “The objective of the project, “To Tell You the Tooth,” is to provide our rural students the opportunity to explore Science, Technology, and Science careers without the restriction of distance. They will have access to the Triumph board for online learning, and the Museum of Osteology will come to visit our school bringing skeletons and teeth to teach a Science lesson with a hands on approach. The overall goal of our project is to build a confidence in Science and related fields to allow our students to explore content and possible career opportunities through outreach programs and online tools. It is our hope that our small town children overcome the feeling of being limited in career choices and experiences based on their rural location. We want them to know about opportunities beyond their home and have the confidence and security to explore the Science field and know that they too can have access to these learning opportunities and career fields.”

The Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation was founded by the late Carolyn Watson, CEO and chairman of Shamrock Bank, N.A., in 1995 to improve the quality of life in rural Oklahoma communities. Through its two grant programs, the organization promotes education, health, literacy and arts and the humanities in 20 Oklahoma counties. Since its inception, the Carolyn Watson Rural Oklahoma Community Foundation has awarded nearly $900,000 in grants to schools, teachers and communities in rural Oklahoma. Additionally, the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship offers awards of up to $10,000 per academic year for high school seniors graduating from 62 rural Oklahoma counties to attend college. For more information, please visit www.ruraloklahoma.org.

Submitted by Colbert Schools.