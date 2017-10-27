King’s Daughters and Sons kicks off 1st coat drive

King’s Daughters and Sons Nursing Home will kick off their first coat drive November 1.

They will accept donations of gently used or new coats for men, women and children until December 1.

Donations will benefit DHS and Women’s Crisis Center in Durant. Coats, sweaters, hoodies, and anything to keep a person warm will be accepted.

The coats can be dropped off anytime at King’s Daughters and Sons, 1223 Baltimore in Durant.

Ashlyn Coulter is coordinating the coat drive. She said, “We will distribute our donations to the Women’s Center, the Crisis Center and then to DHS, foster families and anyone who needs them.”

The girls at Kings Daughters are doing this under their group, National Association of Health Care Assistants.

NAHCA is a national program for certified nurse aids to empower them on their job and for themselves.

Coulter said, “We hope to get as many donations of warm weather clothing as possible.”

It’s hard being cold and down on your luck. These ladies hope to make someone’s winter a little more pleasant.

Coulter said, “I know there are lots of people in Bryan County who are in need of warm clothes.

Coulter and staff hope to keep people as well as hearts warm this winter.

Sara Toone, Ashlyn Coulter, Elizabeth Grishman, and Melissa Harris at the drop-off box located at King’s Daughters and Sons Nursing home. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0003Coat.jpg Sara Toone, Ashlyn Coulter, Elizabeth Grishman, and Melissa Harris at the drop-off box located at King’s Daughters and Sons Nursing home. Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat