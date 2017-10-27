Mental health care in crisis

The Oklahoma State budget is in crisis mode with lawmakers scurrying to find money to keep programs afloat and the state functioning. Mental health services are scheduled to be cut drastically, specifically, outpatients mental health services.

Samantha Dimas, Bryan County Drug Court Coordinator is worried about mental health care and drug court options being cut.

They are funded by the State of Oklahoma. Some services are still up in the air because insurance pays those costs.

There are those services they bill a patients insurance.

They have an indigent program and that’s where much concern lies. The state funds those programs for the indigent. Dimas said, those cuts would be a detriment to society

Drug court is an outpatient service, according to Dimas.

She said, “People will not be getting outpatient counseling. There is a sliding scale, and anyone who falls under the indigent category, they won’t be getting care. That funding to mental health won’t be going there. Drug court won’t be funded. Those programs are being eliminated. We have these people in our town, and in Oklahoma. They don’t have insurance and they can’t self pay with cash. So, they are not able to go in for services. They won’t be getting their medications. These are not narcotics we are talking about. These are legitimate mentally ill people that can’t afford care. They don’t have insurance and they can’t self pay. The indigent program won’t be there anymore. Drug court services participants won’t be able to go to drug court. They will need alternative care, they will only be offered jail or prison.”

Dimas received word like many mental health professionals that cuts are just days away.

She said, “According to the notice we received from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, It read: “The agency has no choice but to announce plans because there is a $75 million hole in the budget, plus another $106 million in federal matching funds. This represents 23% of the budget. Cuts must be initiated in November and fully implemented by January.

This action has been delayed as long as possible. The cuts will impact nearly 189,000 Oklahomans currently receiving outpatients services. 700 treatment agency’s and community’s statewide, and more than 8500 therapists, case managers, doctors, nurses and hundreds of support staff. “

Terry White, Commissioner of Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services said, “It will decimate our states behavioral healthcare system.”

Officials said it may take a little bit of time for people’s medications to wear off before we see the full effects of the cuts.

Di The jails will be overcrowded. We won’t have a place to put these people.

Dimas cares about her job, and the people it helps. She spoke frankly about the future.

She said, “Because each patient’s care is confidential, we won’t know the full effects. Many of these patients are out of jail under mental health care. They have crisis intervention people on call 24 hours a day. Those services won’t be available, so the numbers in jail will skyrocket.”

Oklahoma’s mental health care could be cut, resulting in a major health catastrophe.

Dimas said, “Where will they place those patients who need the mental health care?”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Across the board cuts will affect society