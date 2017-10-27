Posted on by

Washington Irving hosts Hot Dog Howdy


Karma and Marley Bowman ham it up for the camera at the Hot Dog Howdy at Washington Irving Thursday evening


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Jospeh Flores tries to hit a hole in one at the golf booth at Washington Irving’s Hot Dog Howdy


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Helping out at the petting zoo booth are Private First Class Darren Jones and E-4 Specialist Colten Kistler


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Go Fish!


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Throw the ball into the basket to win a prize


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Face painting


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Don’t cross the line and put a ring around a bottle neck


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Karma and Marley Bowman ham it up for the camera at the Hot Dog Howdy at Washington Irving Thursday evening

Jospeh Flores tries to hit a hole in one at the golf booth at Washington Irving's Hot Dog Howdy

Helping out at the petting zoo booth are Private First Class Darren Jones and E-4 Specialist Colten Kistler

Go Fish!

Throw the ball into the basket to win a prize

Face painting

Don't cross the line and put a ring around a bottle neck

