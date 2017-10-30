Letter to the Editor

Bryan County Drug Court did receive an e-mail stating that the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services are being forced to make plans to eliminate outpatient services statewide IF a resolution for budget needs is not found.

There is a lot of speculation about this statement as to the meaning.

First off, understand that at this point, no cuts have been made. In the office, it is business as usual.

I believe 100% that our state officials will find a way to appropriate funds to the ODMHSAS (Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services) budget. I have complete faith in our officials.

I do not believe that funding will end, based on the outcomes that losing funding would cause. Losing funding would mean that all outpatient services across the state of Oklahoma would end, and this includes Drug Courts.

I can’t say much on the effects this would have for Community Mental Health facilities and the clients that receive services that are funded by the state, but I can talk about Drug Court.

It cost tax payers $19,000.00 a year to send a single inmate to prison. For Drug Courts, the state average cost is reportedly between $4,000.00 and $5,000.00 per year for a person to participate in the program. For Bryan County, we have about 60 participants. The funding that we receive averages a little less than $800 per participant per year. This does not include the fact that participants are required to get a job in which they are paying into state taxes, supporting their families, and paying supervision and testing fees to our Drug Court; all the while, paying restitution when applicable, and court costs and fines to Bryan County.

This program offers non-violent offenders, for many the first chance in their whole lives, the opportunity at rehabilitation. Many have not been taught how to even have goals in their life, let alone how to execute those goals. Many don’t know how to create a budget. Many don’t even believe that they are worthy nor deserve a positive, healthy life. There are many aspects to this program that addresses most every need that a person would need to create a successful life. All the while, it is exponentially less expensive than sentencing someone to prison.

This program is a no-brainer based on the finances and the all-around positive outcomes it creates for not only tax payers, but also for the defendants that, had it not been for this program, would be wasting away in a prison cell just to be released and start all over again with their old ways of thinking and habits.

Therefore, I believe that there is no way that this program will end.

Thank you,

Samantha Dimas

Bryan County Drug Court Coordinator