Southeastern student broadcasters earn state awards

Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Brandon Green was awarded the Gene Dillehay Scholarship as a top broadcaster in the state.

Green, a senior from McAlester, received his award at the OETA (Oklahoma Educational Television Authority) Student Broadcasting Day in Oklahoma City on October 14. He joins senior Jay King of Aledo, Texas, and senior Charles Jackson of Fort Worth, Texas, to give Southeastern a trio of top broadcasters in this school year.

OETA, Oklahoma’s public television network, annually hosts the student day, which is filled with workshops and presentations from industry professionals. The award is given each year to a student who exhibits the highest standards and professionalism in broadcasting the long-time Oklahoma media personality Gene Dillehay.

Green had to submit an application that went through two screening committees and participate in an onsite interview with the director of OETA.

King received the Mark Rawlings Scholarship and Jackson earned the Sadie Adwon Award. King and Jackson picked up their awards at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters annual convention in March.

Southeastern’s Director of Theatre & Broadcasting Dell McLain said, “This has been a great year for the broadcasting program.”

Southeastern’s broadcasting program features campus radio station U92 FM, digital and online video production, plus sports and brand media management.

By SE University Communications

Photo provided | SE Southeastern’s top broadcasters for 2017 are, left to right, Jay King, Brandon Green and Charles Jackson. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Broadcasting.jpg Photo provided | SE Southeastern’s top broadcasters for 2017 are, left to right, Jay King, Brandon Green and Charles Jackson.