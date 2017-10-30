Trick or Treat tonight on Durant’s Main Street

Trick or Treat takes place in downtown Durant tonight as planned, with hopes for no rain during the activities.

Stephanie Gardner with Durant Main Street said, “Nothing we are doing has been cancelled. It’s actually looking like the rain might not be as big a deal as we had thought it was going to be.”

From 4:30 until 6:30 p.m., costumed kids can trick or treat safely on Main Street.

Gardner said, “We will have 36 candy stops that are set up on the sidewalks of Main Street. It will go from 1st to 5th street.”

A big costume contest is planned for the Market Square Main Stage at First and Main.

Gardner said, “We have 4 categories: 1) under 18 years old. 2) over 18 years old. 3) groups. 4) pets. I posted a map on social media as well as the Durant Daily Democrat, so we expect a great turnout.”

This is Gardner’s second Halloween to plan activities for Durant Main Street.

She said she’s very excited for Halloween this year for the kids.

This year’s activities should have kids and parents very happy, with kids bags full of candy.

There will be many parents raid their children’s candy bag to satisfy their own sweet tooth!

She said, “We’ve got a lot more activities this year than last. Last year we tried the carnival on 3rd street. It was fun but the kids were most concerned about the candy. So, we decided to go back to the Trick or Treat format, and keep it on Halloween evening.”

The activities starting at 4:30. Gardner said she knows that is a little early for some, but she’s doing it this way for a reason.

She said, “We are hoping they come to ours early, then they have time to go to events at the churches and around town. That’s why we do ours a little early. They can then go on to other Trick or Treat events. We can be their first stop of the night.”

A photo booth is always a crowd favorite.

Gardner said, “Our photo booth will be in the 3rd block, as shown on the map. It will be free. They can get their photo on a photo strip with the Durant Main Street logo on the bottom. They can email it to their parents phone for posting on social media. We also have some fun planned at the little “pocket park” on 2nd by Roadhouse. The first 100 kids who show up for the fun, will get a free mini pumpkin and we will help them decorate it.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Durant Main Street’s map of Halloween activities in downtown Durant tonight from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with photo booth, pumpking carving to the first 100 kids and trick or treating 36 stops on Main. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Halloween-Map.jpg Durant Main Street’s map of Halloween activities in downtown Durant tonight from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with photo booth, pumpking carving to the first 100 kids and trick or treating 36 stops on Main. Map | Durant Main Street