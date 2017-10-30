SE Live open house scheduled

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will host SE Live on Wednesday, November 15.

SE Live is an open house event on Southeastern’s Durant campus that is targeted toward high school juniors, seniors, and their parents. Students are requested to register by Nov. 13 at http://www.se.edu/selive/

Prospective Southeastern students will have the opportunity to tour the campus, experience University traditions, learn about academic majors, receive information on admissions, scholarships and financial aid, and meet faculty, staff and current students.

Registration will be from 8-9 a.m. in the auditorium of the Glen D. Johnson Student Union, followed by the opening session in Montgomery Auditorium at 9 a.m.

During this time, there will be performances by the True Blue Ambassadors, school mascot ‘Bolt,’ Southeastern band, cheerleaders and the Sparks dance team.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage will also offer remarks during the opening session. There will be a number of breakout sessions throughout the morning and students can choose to attend those they prefer.

There will also be sessions for parents.

Lunch will be provided on the front lawn at noon, weather permitting. Inclement weather will move the lunch to the ballroom. Academic departments and student life organizations will be set up during this time so students may visit and learn what is offered in their major interests.

The event will conclude at 1 p.m., unless students would like to go on a campus tour or meet with other departments.

Interim director of admissions and recruitment Jeremy Rowland said, “This is a great opportunity for students to get an idea of what college life is all about and more specifically what Southeastern has to offer. I’ve heard many students say that their experience at SE Live was what confirmed their decision to attend Southeastern.

“We typically have more than 500 prospective students and well over 100 faculty, staff and Southeastern students volunteering to make the day a success.”

Submitted by SE.