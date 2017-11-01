McGinnes at Sunshine Closet helps parents

The Sunshine Closet supplies children’s items to parents who care for children, not their own, in Durant.

“The Closet” as it’s called, is a little room located inside the old Durant Middle School, now the Boys and Girls Club of Durant.

Shawnda McGinnes started “The Closet” and is a force to be reckoned with.

She’s on a mission to help as many people as she can.

With no funding from anywhere, she’s built up quite a supply, but still need things coming in, because of the need, so much goes out.

Donations of toys, clothes, food, children’s supplies are welcome, as well as that rare cash donation this is needed.

She takes nothing for her service. She gets no paycheck. It’s just something the need and her heart tells her to do.

McGinnes started The Sunshine Closet” when she saw that need that parents have for foster children.

She saw what parents went through and some of their needs as she herself cared for children.

She currently has a one year old in her care, who’s there because of unusual circumstances. The child seems to cry a lot, but she comforts her as best she can.

That is the norm for most of these children. Being removed from your home is an emotional experience for anyone. A child being uprooted can be traumatic, to say the least.

Each circumstance where a child is removed from is different, very unlike the perfect “Leave it Beaver” families.

McGinnes started herself as a CASA volunteer, so McGinnes knows s0me of the financial hurdles those who help children face.

A Court Appointed Special Advocate, CASA, is someone who is on the child’s side, their own special advocate, for the time they are in “The System.”

She said, “As a CASA volunteer and I know how hard it can be. They do the best they can, but sometimes they need help. The government can’t always help fully, that’s where I come in.”

Many times there could be a situation of child custody, child abandonment or any number of situations, where a parent may not be available.

CASA provides a parent figure to look out for the child’s interests through court.

It’s easy for a child to get “lost in the judicial and foster system.”

CASA helps alleviate some of that.

She helps CASA whenever possible.

McGinnes’ Clothes Closet doesn’t require lots of paperwork.

If a parent can show that the children are in the system, then they are qualified.

McGinnes said, “All they have to do is bring me a copy of the paperwork. I just have to see that paperwork one time. I am extending out that I will help the Crisis Center too.”

When asked if a grandmother was caring for her grandchild, because of a daughter who wouldn’t do it, would they get items?

McGinnes hesitated, but did say they would not qualify.

She did say though, that there is that fine line there, the need versus the qualification.

She said, “I’ll handle each situation on a case by case basis and I’ll always help where I can.”

From the amount of compassion she shows these families, one would bet she will find a way to help anyone in need.

She feels like many of the children she gets to know, are like her own.

She relates to the parents and their struggles.

Many of the parents use her as a sounding board, to find more help, or just to have someone who will listen.

She said she really wants to be a positive force in the lives of those who care for children.

McGinnes had this idea for a child’s supply facility all along, but with the acquisition of the Durant Middle School, by the Boys and Girls Club of Durant, her dream grew and now has a home.

She is so excited to be able to have this facility to spread out the donated goods, and let parents come through and get what they need for the children in their care.

A simple phone call changed her world and the world of many parents and children in this area.

She said, “I called Mr. Long and he said they had just cleaned out the girl’s locker room and we could use that.”

She said he knew personally about the foster system.

Other staff members at the Boys and Girls had personal experiences with the system.

She said,”They have several foster children who attend the Boys and Girls Club. It was a win, win, win all around.”

McGinnes said having the space is just like a dream come true.

Her home had become overrun with items to place.

She still uses her home at 412 S. 3rd in Durant, as a drop-off location, and an after-hours place parents can come to get things on an emergency basis.

McGinnes is very dedicated to this and tries to keep business hours and be available when supplies are needed.

She’s the only one to mind the shop, so occasionally she will post on social media that she’s not available.

A closed group for Facebook members to join is available called “Sunshine Closet.”

It’s there that a person keep up with what’s going on and if she’s not going to be at the Boys and Girls Club.

McGinnes said with cold weather approaching, warm weather clothing becomes a requirement for parents keeping foster children.

She has started her own coat drive to be ready when she starts getting bombarded by foster-type parents who need those coats for their children.

McGinnes said, “I’m already having families ask for coats and warm clothing. We need warm-weather items too like gloves, sock caps, mittens, thick socks and things to keep these children warm.”

Her coat drive began Wednesday and continues for a month until December 1st. That’s the formal date, but she’ll take anything, anytime it’s donated.

She said she needs cash donations, though it’s a rarity to get them.

“If someone wants to help and doesn’t know what to buy, I’ll take a gift card they might purchase, and I’ll do the shopping and give them the receipt so they know where their donation went. That would be a Godsend, to get cash to buy things they need.”

She said there are many things children need, like food, that isn’t donated.

Diapers are a big need and cost for foster parents.

She said, “People First Industries donated boxes or pull-ups, 123 cases, and I’ve got about 100 cases left. I don’t just send a package. These families need this help and they get the full box.”

She’s not stingy with the items that she gets. She wants everyone to have enough, with as little hassle as possible.

She said she figures if they qualified to care for children, from the agencies, that’s good enough for her.

The Crisis Center undoubtedly appreciates the donations of items that are made by McGinnes’ Sunshine Closet.

She said, “Many times I get a call from the Crisis Center, so I always open my door to them. The families don’t even have to come to The Closet. Someone will come here for them and pick up what they need. The Crisis Center ladies will come to me.”

It’s not usual that in the turbulent world of some of these children, they don’t have things they need, or they are just lucky to get out of a bad situation.

There may not have been time to grab supplies or clothes, or even toys.

She’s happy to provide the children with toys as well as food when it’s needed.

Many foster parents aren’t able to prepare for children as they don’t know the age or gender of the next child that comes under their care.

Many times, they get word in the middle of the night, that a family of children will be coming under their care.

If it’s cold outside, there is that instant need for coats for the children.

One example, a foster family, a man and wife, who took three children on the spur of the moment. Names cannot be given due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

The foster parent mother who took a boy, and two girls said, “It’s a lifesaver. When we first got him, he didn’t have hardly anything. The girls had a grocery bag each. Shawnda gave me two big trash bags full of things. It’s been a real blessing for us. When I got these kids, the oldest was potty trained, but he still used pull-ups at night. I’ve got them all potty trained. We get $250 per month to take care of these kids. We are on the “kinship plan.” They aren’t actually foster children. The court doesn’t have custody of them as they would with the foster child plan. The kinship plan is usually family. This keeps them out of the foster system.”

You don’t have to be a relative to be in the kinship plan.

CASA takes volunteers into their program. There are many ways to help children.

Cash donations are welcome, McGinnes said.

There are many items children need, that aren’t readily donated.

Anything a child might need, is needed by The Sunshine Closet.

McGinnes said they can get assistance through WIC or SoonerCare.

When you take on a child, and try to keep them out of the system, you take on an extra burden.

“If we didn’t take these children, they would have been broken up,” McGinnes said. “This way, all three children were able to stay together.

“My husband had a heart attack in September. Because of that, we haven’t had the financial income we would normally have. The pull ups we got from Shawnda saved us.”

McGinnes said she knows how hard it is on these families.

Many families have a child come under their care and they don’t have a car seat for the child. McGinnes is happy to take all car seats, expired or not. Those that do not pass federal regulation, are donated overseas where they don’t have anything or access to the equipment.

She said, “The Durant Fire Department will check everything out before we place it. I don’t throw anything away, I donate it to a man in town. They go overseas. The U.S. is the only country that car seats expire. These items go to other countries and they save lives in car accident.”

She said she’s grateful for any donations that help her, help families.

Every other Friday in November, beginning on the 10th, she will offer extra support for people in need.

She said, “If a parent will show me a note from a school official, a school counselor, teacher or authority, I’ll open the closet so they can get what they need.”

She wants to help anyone with a need, within reason.

She said, “If it’s someone, elderly or homeless, also, I’ll give them what they need.”

She is at the Boys and Girls Club regularly, but many times after hours is when a child’s need arises.

McGinnes said, “I can be reached at (580) 380-6794, my cell. That is the number to call for donations or when there is a need for the children and parents. We’ll coordinate everything from that first phone call.”

She wants to make this easy for families so things aren’t any harder on them.

McGinnes said, “If they are in the foster care system or kinship, that’s it. I will help them and help the children. I’ll try my best to help anyone I can.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

Shawnda McGinness helps two little girls get toys from The Sunshine Closet inside the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Because they are in the system, their faces cannot be shown. McGinnes takes donations of children’s items and places them with families who need them. There are items that aren’t donated regular, that families need, that cash donations are needed. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Sunshine1.jpg Shawnda McGinness helps two little girls get toys from The Sunshine Closet inside the Boys and Girls Club of Durant. Because they are in the system, their faces cannot be shown. McGinnes takes donations of children’s items and places them with families who need them. There are items that aren’t donated regular, that families need, that cash donations are needed. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Sunshine Closet takes donations of used children’s items to give them to children in need. They support the Crisis Center as well as foster parents taking children into their home. Parents can chose the items they need when they visit the Boys and Girls Club former girl’s locker room. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_sunshine2.jpg The Sunshine Closet takes donations of used children’s items to give them to children in need. They support the Crisis Center as well as foster parents taking children into their home. Parents can chose the items they need when they visit the Boys and Girls Club former girl’s locker room. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat