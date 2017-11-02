Firefighters respond to balcony fire

Durant firefighters were dispatched Wednesday to a fire on a balcony at 2200 University Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered a small fire in the balcony area of the apartment, according to a DFD report.

Firefighters put out the fire with a pressurized water extinguisher. The fire was in an area where tenants would smoke and there was an ashtray on the balcony.

In other fires, firefighters were dispatched recently to a fire in a second-story apartment at 1201 Briarwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the apartment. Firefighters found a mattress and a part of the carpet were on fire. They put out the fire.