Elks host horseshoe tourney for Special Olympics

Special Olympians were excited to participate Thursday in the annual Area Elk’s Club Special Olympics horseshoe tournament in Durant.

Many came hungry and enjoyed the hot dogs and the fixins that were provided by the Elks Club for the Thursday tournament.

Schools sent their students, while Durant has many who are not school age Olympians.

Patty Shackleford is a very active volunteer in area Special Olympics.

She said, “Each participant gets a ribbon for their participation. We had 165 entered. That included the older “Independents,” our older athletes from Durant, Durant High School and Durant Middle School.”

Achille, Caddo, Kingston, Madill, and Silo also sent Olympians to the tournament.

Bennington and Rock Creek sent helpful volunteers from their various classes.

Shackelford said, “We couldn’t have done this without the volunteers. They stood in the pits and kept school. They are great high school kids. We really appreciate their help.”

A bingo fundraiser will take place at the Elk’s Lodge Friday November 10th at 6:30pm.

Shackleford’s Good Deal Thrift at 401 N. 1st in Durant, employs special needs workers and that fundraiser taking place will benefit Special Olympics and Good Deal Thrift.

In May, Special Olympics will hold a state tournament. Shackleford said, “Some of our students, depending on where they placed, will travel to Stillwater for the state tournament.”

