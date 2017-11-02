Posted on by

Elks host horseshoe tourney for Special Olympics


Wearing a shirt that reads: “The only disability in life, is a bad attitude,” Zac Garrett receives help from his brother Christopher Garrett at Thursday’s Elk’s Club Special Olympic horseshoe tournament.


Silo teacher Leslie Williams gives Abbey Richie of Mead, a high five after a good horseshoe throw at the horseshoe tournament.


Durant’s Ashely Adair lets one fly at the Elk’s Club horseshoe tournament Thursday


“Let me win, and if I don’t win, let me be brave in the attempt”


Patricia Howe throws the horseshoe hoping to get a ringer at Thursday’s Special Olympics horseshoe tournament


Melinda Scott Teacher’s Aide gives pointers to student Toby Rowland before he throws the horseshoe at Thursday’s tournament


Durant High School Special Education teacher Tammy Ezell coaches student Vianey Castro on her horseshoe throw as Barbara Daugherty and other students look on.


Special Olympians were excited to participate Thursday in the annual Area Elk’s Club Special Olympics horseshoe tournament in Durant.

Many came hungry and enjoyed the hot dogs and the fixins that were provided by the Elks Club for the Thursday tournament.

Schools sent their students, while Durant has many who are not school age Olympians.

Patty Shackleford is a very active volunteer in area Special Olympics.

She said, “Each participant gets a ribbon for their participation. We had 165 entered. That included the older “Independents,” our older athletes from Durant, Durant High School and Durant Middle School.”

Achille, Caddo, Kingston, Madill, and Silo also sent Olympians to the tournament.

Bennington and Rock Creek sent helpful volunteers from their various classes.

Shackelford said, “We couldn’t have done this without the volunteers. They stood in the pits and kept school. They are great high school kids. We really appreciate their help.”

A bingo fundraiser will take place at the Elk’s Lodge Friday November 10th at 6:30pm.

Shackleford’s Good Deal Thrift at 401 N. 1st in Durant, employs special needs workers and that fundraiser taking place will benefit Special Olympics and Good Deal Thrift.

In May, Special Olympics will hold a state tournament. Shackleford said, “Some of our students, depending on where they placed, will travel to Stillwater for the state tournament.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dan@durantdemocrat.com

