Red River Arts Council promotes Gingerbread house affair at Rotary

Red River Arts Council members Janie Umsted, Dr. Gleny Beach and Nancy Ferris recently presented a program for the Durant Rotary Club.

Dr. Beach explained the history of the organization, while Umsted updated the group on the many efforts made to promote the arts every day. Red River Arts helps to sponsor the Visual Arts Series, the Musical Arts Series, the Red River Drum and Auxiliary camp, Children’s Theatre, Quartz Mountain scholarships, and public art projects, such as the painted horses that are seen around the city, stated the two.

In an effort to create awareness of the importance of art in our every day lives, Nancy Ferris directed the Rotarians toward the building of a Gingerbread House. Each Rotarian was asked to participate in the decorating of the tiny traditional house, placing icing, candy and other decorations to make a colorful and festive presentation. The finished house will be a part of the competition to be held on November 17 at the Three Valley Museum. Deadline for entering is November 15.

Anyone interested in entering a gingerbread house in this year’s competition, please log on to https://redriverartscouncil.wordpress.com or call 580-920-1907 for more details.

Rotarians Theresa Hrncir and Leah Ann Brooks are seen decorating a holiday house for the Red River Arts Council's 4th Annual Gingerbread House Competition. Organizations as well as individuals are invited to enter The event is set for November 17 at The Three Valley Museum and Event Center. For more details, call 580-920-1907.