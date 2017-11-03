Durant’s Veterans Day Parade set for November 11

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to be a part of the 2017 Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, November 11 beginning at 10 a.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Durant. The parade is open to businesses, individuals, clubs, organizations and schools. The theme for this year’s parade is “That Other May Follow.”

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at the VFW located at 123 S. Second Avenue in Durant. Following the ceremony, veterans are invited to enjoy lunch at the VFW generously provided by Brown’s Funeral Service.

The parade route has been changed slightly to end at the VFW. Entries will begin at the usual starting point at 12th and Main, proceed east down Main, turn right onto South First Avenue to Arkansas, turn right on Arkansas and proceed west down Arkansas to end at the VFW at 123 S. Second Avenue.

Veterans Day Parade entry forms can be found online at www.durantchamber.org or at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce located at 215 N 4th Avenue in Durant. Deadline for entries to be eligible for parade judging is Wednesday, November 8, 2017.

The parade marshal is Jerry Van Amburgh of Bryan County VFW Post 3916. Amburgh enlisted in the United States Army and completed training as a combat medic. He then volunteered for a completed airborne training before being sent to Korea where he was assigned to the Medical Detachment, 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion, 11th Airborne Division.

After serving in Korea, he was transferred to the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., where he earned the Senior Parachute Badge. His last assignment in the army was once again with the 11th Airborne Division in Germany where he deployed to Lebanon.

After leaving the military, Van Amburgh became a regular at the Corriganville Movie Ranch in California playing the parts of Billy the Kid and Billy Clanton. He would go on to have a successful career in Hollywood as a leading stuntman appearing in countless movies and television shows, including The Ballad of a Gunfighter, A Fine Madness, Tombstone Territory and the Green Hornet series where he doubled as Kato for Bruce Lee. Currently a resident of Durant, Van Amburgh is actively involved with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving in numerous post and district level positions.

For more information on the 2017 Veterans Day Parade, call 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org.

The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held Nov. 11. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_VetsDay.jpg The annual Veterans Day Parade will be held Nov. 11. Jerry Van Amburgh http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Jerry.jpg Jerry Van Amburgh