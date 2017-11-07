True Blue Chili Cook-off and Tailgate Party to be held November 11

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce announces the annual True Blue Chili Cook-off and Tailgate Party scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11. Festivities in Tailgate Alley, across from Paul Laird Field on the SE Campus in Durant, begin at 11 a.m.

The True Blue Chili Cook-off and Tailgate Party will feature teams competing for the Best Chili title along with live music from Wasetta Switch and more tailgating fun throughout the day. Chili cookers will be on site by 11:00 a.m. and judging of the chili will begin at 12:15 p.m. with winners announced shortly after. Southeastern Savage Storm Football takes on East Central at 2:00 p.m.

Entry forms along with the rules and regulations for the chili cook-off can be found at www.durantchamber.org or at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce located at 215 N 4th Avenue in Durant. There is no entry fee for the cook-off.

For more information, call the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce office at 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org.

Shown is the2016 True Blue Chili Cook-off Winner Wayne Wallace with the Southeastern Alumni Association. http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_True.jpg Shown is the2016 True Blue Chili Cook-off Winner Wayne Wallace with the Southeastern Alumni Association.