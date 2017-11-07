Name of accident victim released

Staff report

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the name of a man killed in a rollover crash Monday afternoon.

OHP said 20-year-old Dustin Allen Hoedebeck of Colbert was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

He was a passenger in a sport utility vehicle driven by 18-year-old Mason Geter of Cartwright.

According to OHP, Geter lost control and rolled the vehicle on Highway 91 near the railroad tracks between Cartwright and Colbert.

Geter was taken to Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas, where he was listed in critical condition. A second passenger, 18-year-old Zachary Glenn Lovelace of Cartwright was treated and released at TMC.

All three occupants were ejected and none were wearing seat belts, according to OHP.

The Durant Fire Department, Durant Police Department and Bryan County EMS responded late Monday morning to a crash at West Arkansas Street and Sunny Meadows in Durant.

According to a DFD report, firefighters helped paramedics load the driver of one vehicle into an ambulance. The other driver refused medical treatment.